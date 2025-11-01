HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Amazon Prime Acquires Kantara Chapter One For...

By SUBHASH K JHA
November 01, 2025 19:06 IST

This is the second biggest OTT acquisition in Kannada after Yash's KGF Chapter 2.

IMAGE: Rishab Shetty in Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1.
 

Although Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter One has underperformed at the box office, he has nothing to worry about.

According to reliable sources Shetty has sold his mythological supernatural fantasy to Amazon Prime Video for a whopping Rs 110 crore.

This is no small feat at a time when budgets for film acquirement on the major OTT platforms have been cut by 50 to 75 percent.

A source in the know informs Subhash K Jha, "Rishab Shetty waited for the release of Kantara Chapter One in movie theatres and then struck the deal immediately after release when the boxoffice results were at their peak. By the time the collections peaked, the deal was cut and signed."

This is the second biggest OTT acquisition in Kannada after Yash's KGF Chapter 2 which was purchased for approximately Rs 250 crores.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

