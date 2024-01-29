Kareena Performs, Ranbir-Alia Kiss

The 69th Filmfare Awards, held in Gandhinagar, on Sunday, January 28, 2024, saw cute moments on stage and on the red carpet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor awards for Animal and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani respectively.

In his acceptance speech, Ranbir expressed his gratitude to his late father, Rishi Kapoor.

'Every day I think of you, I remember you and everything that I feel for you...the love, the affection I try to channelise it through this part and I hope you are up there in peace and resting,' RK said.

Ranbir also gave a shout-out to his daughter Raha: 'And last but not least my daughter Raha...naughty....you were born and a week later I started principal shooting for Animal ..and every single day just to come home to you has been the most joyful experience of my life. Mumma and papa are bringing you a bua and a massi (referring to the Filmfare awards) tonight to play... I can't wait to experience every adventure with you...I love you naughty. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen...see you at the movies.'

Animal was nominated in 19 categories, including Best Film and Best Director.

Photograph: ANI Photo

In a moment that went viral, Ranbir and Alia performed the hook step of the Jamal Kudu song from Animal while balancing a glass on their heads. It ended with RK kissing Alia on the cheek.

Ranbir also danced with his Animal co-star Triptii Dimri on their song Pehle Bhi Main.

Watch Kareena Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Rajkummar Rao and Kartik Aaryan walk the red carpet.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Singer Bhupinder Babbal won the Best Playback Singer (Male) award for his song Arjan Vailly from Animal.

Animal also won the Best Music Album award.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor performed at the ceremony, looked gorgeous in a black choli and pink lehenga.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Sara Ali Khan opted for black at the awards ceremony.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Janhvi Kapoor picked black too, and was among the performers.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Karishma Tanna hosted the show along with Aparshakti Khurana.

The Winners

Best Film: 12th Fail

Best Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male): Ranbir Kapoor (Animal)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Film, Critics: Joram

Best Actor, Critics: Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Best Actress Critics': Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway); Shefali Shah (Three Of Us)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Vicky Kaushal (Dunki)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Shabana Azmi (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Debut Director: Tarun Dudeja (Dhak Dhak)

Best Debut Male: Aditya Rawal (Faraaz)

Best Debut Female: Alizeh Agnihotri (Farrey)

Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya (Tere Vaaste, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke)

Best Music Album: Animal (Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshwardhan Rameshwar, Gurinder Seagal)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Bhupinder Babbal (Arjan Vailly, Animal)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang, Pathaan)

Best Story: Amit Rai (OMG 2); Devashish Makhija (Joram)

Best Screenplay: Vidhu Vinod Chopra ((12th Fail)

Best Dialogue: Ishita Moitra (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Background Score: Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)

Best Cinematography: Avinash Arun Dhaware (Three Of Us)

Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty, Amit Ray (Sam Bahadur)

Best Costume Design: Sachin Lovelekar, Divvya Gambhir, Nidhhi Gambhir (Sam Bahadur)

Best Sound Design: Kunal Sharma (Sam Bahadur), Sync Cinema ((Animal)

Best Editing: Jaskunwar Singh Kohli, Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)

Best Action: Spiro Razatos, Anl Arasu, Craig Macrae, Yannick Ben, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues (Jawan)

Best VFX: Red Chillies Vfx (Jawan)

Best Choreography: Ganesh Acharya (What Jhumka, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Lifetime Achievement Award: David Dhawan