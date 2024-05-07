Phase III: Touch And Go Seats

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Narendra D Modi and Yogi Adityanath during a roadshow in Ayodhya, May 6, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Polling for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections for 94 seats will take place today, covering 11 states and Union Territory.

Accoding to data available from the Election Commission of India, 6 seats in the third phase had a victory margin of less than 3 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Of this, the Maldaha Dakshin seat in West Bengal was won by the Congress' Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury defeating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury by a margin of a mere 0.64 per cent votes.

The Firozabad seat in Uttar Pradesh was won by BJP candidate Dr Chandra Sen Jadon defeating Akshay Yadav of the Samajwadi Party by a margin of 2.68 per cent votes.

The Election Commission data shows 17.24 crore (172.4 million) voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the third phase on Tuesday.

Of this, 8.85 crore (88.5 million) voters are male voters while 8.39 crore (83.9 million) voters are female voters.

The BJP has fielded the maximum number of 81 candidates in the third phase followed by Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (79) and the Congress (68).

