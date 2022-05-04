News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Alia says NO to NTR Jr

By SUBHASH K JHA
May 04, 2022 12:20 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Is Alia Bhatt done with Telugu cinema after her cameo in S S Rajamouli's RRR, at least for now?

News from Hyderabad is that the actress has opted out of her RRR co-star NTR Jr's next project, being directed by Koratala Siva.

The veteran director's mammoth Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan venture Acharya has just tanked at the box office.

 

There are various theories attached to Alia's latest career move.

Perhaps she was disappointed with the way her role shaped up in RRR.

Perhaps she did not want to offend Ram Charan (Alia was paired with him in RRR) by working with his RRR co-star NTR in a film directed by the flop Acharya director.

Perhaps she is cutting down on assignments to start a family.

SUBHASH K JHA
