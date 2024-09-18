Alia Gives Us Chal Kudiye

Rakul is a denim girl... Raashii in London... Fatima in Amsterdam...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt collaborates with Diljit Dosanjh for the second time after Udta Punjab's Ikk Kudi.

This time, it's a special song called Chal Kudiye for her film, Jigra.

The song is written by Harmanjeet Singh and composed by Manpreet Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh is 'forever a denim girl'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna enjoys 'a little sunshine, a little swing, and a whole lot of love' in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra soaks in the sun too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh takes a trip to the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Sharif/Instagram

Aamna Sharif is also holidaying in Amsterdam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra describes her dubbing day: 'Photo blurry, lekin awaaz nahi.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zareen Khan/Instagram

Like Zareen Khan's new spectacles?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

Lakshmi Manchu's thought during gym day: 'When your gym trainer says 'leg day', but all you can think about is Tangdi Kabab!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit is 'wearing my heart on my sleeve and it's green.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Up Close with Lolo Karisma Kapoor.

