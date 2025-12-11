Alia Gets Us Alpha-Ready

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt made heads turn at the Red Sea Film Festival, when she made her appearance in black.

Alia follows stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rekha and Kartik Aaryan, who walked the red carpet at the fifth edition of the festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia is honoured with the Golden Globe Horizon Award.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Foundation/Instagram

Alia joins Tunisian and Egyptian actor Hend Sabry, who was honoured with the Omar Sharif Award at the festival.

The awards honour the contributions of creative individuals throughout the Middle East, Asia and North Africa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia teased fans at the festival with a teaser of her upcoming spy movie, Alpha.

'Alpha is the first female-led action film from the YRF universe, so that's also a risk because you've not historically seen that perform in the same way that the other male-led films have performed,' Deadline quotes Alia as saying.

Alpha will release in April 2026.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

'The last time I was here, Raha was one and now, she is three,' Alia says, referring to her daughter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia even sang a few lines of Raha's favourite lullaby at the festival. The little girl now makes specific song requests, Alia shares.

Interestingly, one of Raha's first lullabies was a Malayalam one that daddy Ranbir Kapoor would sing to her.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia wears a Pierre Balmain creation at the festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Describing the outfit, Rhea Kapoor writes, 'Part of his Florilège line (launched in 1952), a range of exquisitely hand-finished ready-made couture gowns sold in the Balmain boutique and select luxury department stores.'

'Stunningly expensive at the time, today, these pieces are rare, highly collectible, and admired for their exceptional construction.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff