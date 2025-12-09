HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Saudi Arabia Honours Rekha!

December 09, 2025 15:51 IST

'Her presence lit up the room as she reflected on a remarkable career that has shaped generations of Indian cinema.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

Rekha walked the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festival.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

The movie legend was in Jeddah for the the screening of her film Umrao Jaan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

Also present was the film's director, Muzaffar Ali.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

'We were proud to honor the legendary Rekha -- a defining icon of Indian cinema -- at the Red Sea International Film Festival,' the Red Sea Film Foundation organisers noted.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

'In a rare and unforgettable appearance, she received the Red Sea Honoree Award from CEO Faisal Baltyuor...'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

'...With Fionnuala Halligan introducing the international premiere of her newly restored classic Umrao Jaan (1981).'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

'We were honored to hear from the legendary Rekha, a rare and unforgettable moment at the Red Sea International Film Festival.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

