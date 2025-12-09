Saudi Arabia Honours Rekha!

'Her presence lit up the room as she reflected on a remarkable career that has shaped generations of Indian cinema.'
Rekha walked the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festival.
The movie legend was in Jeddah for the the screening of her film Umrao Jaan.
Also present was the film's director, Muzaffar Ali.
'We were proud to honor the legendary Rekha -- a defining icon of Indian cinema -- at the Red Sea International Film Festival,' the Red Sea Film Foundation organisers noted.
'In a rare and unforgettable appearance, she received the Red Sea Honoree Award from CEO Faisal Baltyuor...'
'...With Fionnuala Halligan introducing the international premiere of her newly restored classic Umrao Jaan (1981).'.
'We were honored to hear from the legendary Rekha, a rare and unforgettable moment at the Red Sea International Film Festival.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff