Guess Who Kartik Met At Red Sea Film Festival?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

On the fifth day of the fifth Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Kartik Aaryan walked the red carpet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik also ran into Johnny Depp in Jeddah.

Sharing a picture with Depp, Kartik writes, 'Pirates of the Red Sea JackSparrow x RoohBaba @johnnydepp'.

Just before he flew to Jeddah, Kartik was busy with his sister Kritika Tiwari's wedding in Gwalior.

Kartik is also busy promoting his film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Teri Tu Mera; on Sunday night, he turned up at the Bigg Boss 19 finale.

