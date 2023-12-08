News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Alia Dazzles At Red Sea Film Festival

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 08, 2023 14:03 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

After Ranveer Singh made Johnny Depp smile, his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance at the closing ceremony of the third edition of the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt with Mohammed Al Turki, CEO, Red Sea International Film Festival. Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

During the In Conversation session, Alia spoke about her career, her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor and the first time she shot with Shah Rukh Khan in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi.

'Shah Rukh really likes to rehearse. So the day before we sat and we spoke about the scene various times,' Alia says.

'Suhana was there, I remember. She was taking notes, she was being very diligent in a way. AbRam was there, really small and running around. We spoke about the scene and I was still going in and out in the days and was trying to be all cool and normal.

'As we went on sets and we were doing the first shot together, I think I froze. My mind went completely blank because I couldn't believe it.

'Then Gauri (Shinde) had to come and whisper in my ears, 'You have to forget The Shah Rukh Khan', and I was like, 'Okay.'

'Actually, my character had to give him attitude and I was like, 'How to do this?'

'(Shah Rukh is) Such a generous human being! So much love!'

Alia even thrilled the audience by saying her famous dialogue from Gangubai Kathiawadi.

