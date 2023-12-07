Mohanlal Looks Smashing in Malaikottai Valiban

The wait is finally over.

Mohanlal, the complete actor, has finally revealed the teaser of his coming period drama,Malaikottai Valiban.

In 90 seconds, we get a glimpse of Lalettan's new avataram in the film directed by the talented Lijo Jose Pellissery.

As Lalettan's voice quotes lines in Tamil, you have to remind yourself that this is a Malayalam film but perhaps the character and story may be based in Tamil Nadu.

'Kann kandathu nijam', (What you see is the truth), our hero explains, as we see a mugshot of Lalettan's bejewelled ears.

'Kaanadhadhu poi' (What you haven't seen is a lie) he says, picking up his red scarf from what looks like a barren dessert, even as the wind is blowing across his body.

'Nee kandathellam poi' (Everything you have seen is a lie), he adds while emphasising the last sentence: 'Ini kaanapovathu nijam' (What you are about to see is the truth).

Finally, Mohanlal unveils himself posing like a warrior waiting to pull out a strategic move. You can't help notice his antique accessories: The huge choker, bracelet, anklet and kamarpatta, all elevating his overall look.

He's sporting a man bun and an intricate body tattoo, as the movie title plays out in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi.

The background score by Prashant Pillai adds to the suspense element, perfectly edited to keep the audience guessing.

Who is Malaikottai Valiban?

Is he a wrestler or a soldier in an army?

Or is he a mythical legend?

While it's not the first time Mohanlal has played a warrior, there is only one word to describe his look in the teaser of Malaikottai Valiban: 'Pwoli' (smashing).