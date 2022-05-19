Alia Bhatt's off to Hollywood!

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt is excited and nervous.

The talented actress is headed towards her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

'And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!!,' Alia writes.

'Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk.'

All The Best, Alia! Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram