Rediff.com  » Movies » Alia Bhatt's off to Hollywood!

Alia Bhatt's off to Hollywood!

By Rediff Movies
May 19, 2022 18:54 IST
Kangana-Arjun are praying... Vidya Balan is in London... Ileana's having fun...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt is excited and nervous.
The talented actress is headed towards her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.
'And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!!,' Alia writes.
'Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk.'
All The Best, Alia! Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal at the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi ahead of the release of their film, Dhaakad.
'Blessed and humbled,' Arjun writes. 'The right frame of mind before our release. Now we are ready. #Varanasi #gangaaarti #dhaakad see you in theatres 20th May.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Genelia D'souza Deshmukh shows you how to rock the all-denim look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia D'souza/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What's Vidya Balan doing in London?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ileana D'Cruz wants you to 'Insert happy philosophical quote here while I stuff my face with breakfast and scroll through videos of puppies on Instagram.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What's Rakul Preet Singh tucking into?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rasika Dugal shares a picture with Nawazuddin Siddiqui from Manto as she wishes him on his birthday.
'Happy Birthday Saab @nawazuddin._siddiqui. To many more sunny afternoons and long conversations...'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ramya Krishnan takes a selfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ramya Krishnan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonal Chauhan cuts her birthday cake.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Soni Razdan shares a throwback pic with Deepti Naval and writes, 'There is simply no alternative to youth @deepti.naval thanks for sending me this pic of our good ol' days!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
