Alia Bhatt's Next Film Is...

Alia Bhatt won a National Award this week for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

There are many stories doing the rounds about National Award winner Alia Bhatt preparing for her proposed espionage film.

"Alia's next is Sanjay Bhansali's Baiju Bawra where she doesn't have the author-backed role like she did in Gangubai Kathiawadi," a source close to Alia tells Subhash K Jha.

"The challenge for Alia in Baiju Bawra is how to find her bearings in a story where she is not the main character," the source adds.

Also, after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh -- who plays the lead in Baiju Bawra -- and Alia need to sober up for Baiju Bawra.

It is not about loud courtship and young posturing. Baaju Bawra will take Alia to a different world.

As for the Yash Raj films spy universe, after Netflix's Heart Of Stone, that project is on the backburner for Alia.