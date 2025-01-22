Alaya Finds Herself

Allu Arjun goes white... Sunny shares BTS pix... Konkona gets nostalgic...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F gives the world a peek into a stunning photoshoot, and writes, 'Lost the map, found myself.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Sneha Reddy/Instagram

Allu Arjun and his family -- wife Sneha, children Arha and Ayaan and their dog -- twin in white for a picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone shares a BTS picture from the sets of her new film.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar wishes her mother Sumitra Pednekar, 'Happy Birthday Maa 70th birthday of the woman that taught us how to love, be kind, have faith, believe in miracles, be your own self and never let anybody make you feel lesser.

'You are our reason to strive big in life even though the smallest pleasures make you happy. Aur kuch nahi karna bas Mummy ko khush rakhna hai.

'You are our light. Your resilience, courage and wisdom is so deeply embedded in us. Thank you for being you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Konkona Sen Sharma/Instagram

Page 3 turns 20, and Konkona Sen Sharma goes down memory lane in this BTS picture with Director Madhur Bhandarkar: 'I can hardly believe PAGE 3 released 20 years ago! My first experience of filming in Bombay. This was 2005, the year of the flood and the year I moved to this city which has now been my home for over two decades!

'At the time I was young, full of abandon and free of expectations but today I look back with so much gratitude. Thank you @imbhandarkar for Madhvi Sharma, a character I received so much love for. Thank you @tarasharmasaluja and @sandymridul for the lifelong.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi promotes her novel in Chennai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Ajay Devgn is 'Honored to be the official ambassador for the World Environment Day 2025 campaign with @bhamlafoundation. Together, we aim to create a positive and lasting impact for our planet. Proud to unveil this initiative in the esteemed presence of Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan Ji.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

Sandeepa Dhar enjoys the sunset in Bikaner.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan shares a picture from her series Lovely Lolla in Chandigarh and writes, 'Lolla!!!! Is everything to me. I have loved loved loved playing her. #lovelylolla on @dreamiyatadramaa YouTube page .im overwhelmed with the kinda love I am receiving for Lolla! so grateful. Thank u @sargunmehta @ravidubey2312 @dropofsunshine31 @abhijitdas4575 @ajay_lalta_gupta @isha__malviya @dollyahluwalia @nikhil.khurana18 for everything! For lolla!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Sharif/Instagram

What's Aamna Sharif celebrating?

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com