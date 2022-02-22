Ajay Devgn, in SMALL DOSES!

In Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan holds the record for the maximum number of cameos, special appearances and voiceovers that he has done for various films.

Superstars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have done their share too.

Ajay Devgn seems to be setting a new record in fleeting cameos and extended special appearances.

Joginder Tuteja takes a look at Mr Devgn's brief movie parts.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Ajay reportedly has a powerful part to play in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

It's a special appearance, but quite relevant to the plot as it takes the narrative forward.

Ajay has a unique rapport with his Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, so this should be truly special.

RRR

The promos of S S Rajamouli's magnum opus indicates that Ajay has a powerful appearance in the film, which stars NTR Jr and Ram Charan in the lead roles.

Interestingly, Alia has a special appearance too.

Sooryavanshi

Though Akshay Kumar led the show in Sooryavanshi, and since Rohit Shetty was putting together a cop universe, the director's muse aka Ajay Devgn was seen in a lengthier role than what one expects from a special appearance.

Fitoor

Fitoor starred Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tabu and Irrfan Khan.

Ajay had a minor role, so small that one may not even remember it in this forgettable film.

Tarzan: The Wonder Car

Imagine a dead man resurrecting as a car and taking on the villains!

Yes, Ajay's cameo brought on the laughs at first, but has become very popular since, thanks to several re-runs of the film on satellite television.

The Abbas-Mustan directed adventure fantasy is still popular among children today.

Lajja

Rajkumar Santoshi's social drama had a mostly all-woman cast: Madhuri Dixit, Manisha Koirala, Mahima Choudry, Rekha.

There were some leading men as well in smaller parts like Ajay, Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor.

His powerful presence added gravitas to the scenes where he appeared.

Ready

Right after the blockbuster Dabangg, Salman Khan starred in another big hit, Ready, with Asin.

Many actors had cameos in this Anees Bazmee film: Ajay, Sanjay Dutt, Kangana Ranaut, Arbaaz Khan, Zareen Khan and Chunky Pandey.

Teen Patti

Teen Patti was supposed to be an international collaboration with actors from Bollywood and the West joining hands.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ben Kingsley led the cast.

Quite a few actors had cameos in the film: Ajay, Jackie Shroff, Shakti Kapoor and Ranjeet.

None of them could salvage the film.

Guest Iin London

After leading Atithi Tum Kab Jaaoge to a successful box office fate, Ajay had a cameo in its sequel, which was produced by his business partner Kumar Mangat.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Kharbanda starred in the film along with Paresh Rawal.

But Guest Iin London didn't work well at the box office.

Aapla Manus

Ajay produced a Marathi film, Aapla Manus, a suspense drama starring Nana Patekar.

A well made film which turned out to be a good commercial success, it featured Ajay in a minor part towards the end.