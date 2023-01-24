Double Bonanza For Khan Fans!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meezaan/Instagram

It's going to be a double treat for Khan fans, as the teaser for Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be released along with Shah Rukh's Pathaan on January 25.

After their brief falling out, their camaraderie has been getting stronger with the passage of time.

Last month, Shah Rukh attended Salman's birthday party.

Salman also had a cameo in Shah Rukh's last release, Zero.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh and Raghav Juyal.

Television actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari and Shehnaaz Gill will make their debuts on the big screen with this film.

The film is slated to release on Eid.