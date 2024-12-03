Agni, Jigra, Mismatched, Squid Game...

Joginder Tuteja lists the OTT releases in December.

Matka

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: December 5

This Telugu-language period action thriller, starring Varun Tej and directed by Karuna Kumar, makes its OTT debut.

While the critical reception was mixed, the film's action sequences and period setting offer a unique viewing experience.

Agni

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: December 6

So many movies have been made on super cops but none, surprisingly, come to mind on firefighters.

These soldiers are on duty every day but sadly, remain unsung heroes.

Raees Director Rahul Dholakia and Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar play homage to such heroes with the action-packed drama Agni which stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgil, Saiyami Kher and Sai Tamhankar.

Jigra

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: December 6

The Alia Bhatt starrer didn't do well at the box office and the reviews weren't kind either.

Now, one waits to see if its reception on the OTT medium is better.

Director Vasan Bala's story about a woman going all out to help her brother escape from prison, Jigra is high on drama.

Amaran

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: December 13

The newest success from the south, Amaran is, in fact, still running in theatres.

But by the time it arrives on OTT, Pushpa: The Rule would have dominated screens. So if you've missed Amaran in theatres, here's your chance to watch it on the small screen.

A story about a hero who fights for his nation, Amaran has been hailed for its credible performances from Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi.

Bandish Bandits S2

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Release date: December 13

Bandish Bandits's first season was one of the first major shows on OTT in 2020.

In fact, the musical came as a whiff of fresh air on a medium dominated by action and thrillers.

The second season is arriving many years later, but one still looks forward to this Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhary and Naseeruddin Shah starrer.

Mismatched S3

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: December 13

A light hearted romcom catering to teens and young adults, Mismatched is one of those rare Web series which has been renewed for season three.

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf return in the series.

Despatch

Where to watch: ZEE5

Release date: December 13

Despatch, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Shahana Goswami, is a crime thriller directed by Kanu Behl.

Bajpayee plays a fearless journalist threatened by digitalisation.

Squid Game, S2

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: December 26

One of the biggest surprise hits on the OTT medium and a global phenomenon, Squid Game's second season promises a darker, more sinister and thrilling affair.

Singham Again

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: December 27

Diwali release Singham Again is all set to create a dhamaka at Christmas as Rohit Shetty's cop universe comes home.