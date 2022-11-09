What's Shraddha Kapoor Celebrating?

Rakul lost in thought... Radhika, Huma promote Monica, O My Darling... Grateful Kartik...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shradhha Kapoor is 'Celebrating 75 Million with Chai on Cheek. Badi badi Instafam, Choti choti Khushiyaan!!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

What's got Rakul Singh's attention?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala relaxes...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar is a brown girl.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

'If you don't find me eating or sleeping, you'll most likely find me giggling over silly things,' says Mithila Palkar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Radhika Apte hugs Huma Qureshi from Monica, O My Darling during the film's promotions. Directed by Vasan Bala, the thriller begins streaming on Netflix from November 11.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

'#Freddy ki taraf se. Thank you for such a huge response', says Kartik Aaryan after the release of the teaser of his film Freddy.

Directed by Shashank Ghosh the film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Shibani Dandekar looks stunning in a wine colour gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra is a catwoman.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

Chahatt Khanna is winter reday!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

'When ur hair falls just the right way girls u know what I'm talking about!' asks Tanishaa Mukerji.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol at the gurdwara with son Yug on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone takes a selfie with hubby Daniel Weber.