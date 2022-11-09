Tara's Act of Kindness

When stars travel, they alert social media. Take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria is shooting Apurva in Jaisalmer and this is what she does in the evenings.

'Evenings with my jaan bachhas.. SO glad to have my little family of puppers here while filming in Rajasthan and grateful to have found them so we could help them heal and eat better.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan shares a pic from Thailand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swastika Mukherjee/Instagram

Swastika Mukherjee captures Mermaid Quay in Cardiff.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

Is Shruti Haasan in Corfu, Greece?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram

Krystle D'souza mails a postcard from the Tirthan valley, Himachal Pradesh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sargun Mehta/Instagram

Sargun Mehta is in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Omkar Kapoor/Instagram

Omkar Kapoor is near the Thames and tells us, 'See ya until next time! Thank you #London'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Where's Sunny Deol off to?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Manish Malhotra wants us to guess where he is travelling to.