Sobhita Parties With AK vs AK

The thrilling Web series The Night Manager bagged an Emmy nomination and its cast met up to celebrate the big event.

"It's a lot of hard work to work with the two most handsome men in the industry, but someone's got to do it!" Sobhita Dhulipala had exclaimed at the show's launch, and she managed it perfectly in the series.

So who are the 'two handsome men' in question?

Anil Kapoor, who plays her partner and a ruthless arms dealer.

When AK was offered the part, he had asked the director duo Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghosh, 'I have always been the most loved guy on screen. I do comedy. How are you looking at me as a villain?'

The other man is Aditya Roy Kapur, who flaunts his new hairstyle here.

The Night Manager is based on John Le Carré's 2016 novel of the same name. See what a terrific writer he is!

Fatima Sana Shaikh,

Ravi Behl returns to acting with this series.

Anil Kapoor, who had worked with him years earlier, had said about him: "Hum industry ke bahut purane chawal hai, so there's an emotional connect with Ravisaab."

Arista Mehta is a part of the show too.

Saswata Chatterjee, who made Bob Biswas so iconic that it spawned a film named after it, returns to play another unforgettable character in The Night Manager.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com