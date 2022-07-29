Actor-Writer Hussain Dalal Gets Engaged!

Actor-Writer Hussain Dalal is engaged to his fashion stylist and costume designer girlfriend, Zeeba Miraie.

Dalal's acting credits include Margarita With A Straw, Hichki and Toofan. He has also written dialogues for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2 States, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Kalank and Radhe Shyam as well as Web series like Call My Agent, Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness, Shehzada and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

Zeeba, on the other hand, has designed costumes Beyond The Clouds, No One Killed Jessica, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and the OTT show, Breathe: Into The Shadows.

Hussain shares pictures from his engagement and writes, 'My management said there wasn’t enough engagement on my page. So… here it is. Zeebie, thank you for saying yes.'