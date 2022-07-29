News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Actor-Writer Hussain Dalal Gets Engaged!

Actor-Writer Hussain Dalal Gets Engaged!

By Rediff Movies
July 29, 2022 17:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Actor-Writer Hussain Dalal is engaged to his fashion stylist and costume designer girlfriend, Zeeba Miraie.

Dalal's acting credits include Margarita With A Straw, Hichki and Toofan. He has also written dialogues for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2 States, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Kalank and Radhe Shyam as well as Web series like Call My Agent, Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness, Shehzada and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

Zeeba, on the other hand, has designed costumes Beyond The Clouds, No One Killed Jessica, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and the OTT show, Breathe: Into The Shadows.

Hussain shares pictures from his engagement and writes, 'My management said there wasn’t enough engagement on my page. So… here it is. Zeebie, thank you for saying yes.'

 

 

 

 

 

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Hussain Dalal/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Nargis has a question for you!
Nargis has a question for you!
'Darlings is funny, it is wicked'
'Darlings is funny, it is wicked'
Ekta Jumps Into Kangana-Taapsee Faceoff!
Ekta Jumps Into Kangana-Taapsee Faceoff!
Fire breaks out at film set in Mumbai
Fire breaks out at film set in Mumbai
Sisters Out To Shop For Rakhis
Sisters Out To Shop For Rakhis
WOW! Don't Disha, Tara Look Stunning?
WOW! Don't Disha, Tara Look Stunning?
Sena deputy leader to join Shinde camp: Rebel MLA
Sena deputy leader to join Shinde camp: Rebel MLA

More like this

Deepika Says NO to Karan Johar!

Deepika Says NO to Karan Johar!

Kalki and Sappho's WONDERFUL Beach Holiday

Kalki and Sappho's WONDERFUL Beach Holiday

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances