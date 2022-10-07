Actor Arun Bali passes away

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arun Bali/Instagram

Actor Arun Bali, best known for his work on the television show Swabhimaan and the blockbuster 3 Idiots, died on Friday morning at his home in suburban Mumbai. He was 79.

Bali's son Ankush said his father suffered from myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease caused by communication failure between the nerves and muscles, for which he was admitted to a hospital early this year.

Ankush said his father was responding well to the treatment but passed away at around 4.30 am.

"My father left us. He had mood swings for two-three days. He told the caretaker he wanted to go to the washroom and after coming out he told him he wanted to sit down and he never got up," Ankush told PTI.

IMAGE: Arun Bali and Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Goodbye. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arun Bali/Instagram

Bali made his acting debut in Lekh Tandon's television show Doosra Keval as Shah Rukh Khan's uncle and went on to work in shows such as Chanakya, Swabhimaan, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kumkum Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke.

Some of his popular films include Saugandh, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Khalnayak, Satya, Hey Ram, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, Ready, Barfi, Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Samrat Prithviraj, and Laal Singh Chaddha.

His last film Goodbye, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, released on Friday.

Bali is survived by a son and three daughters.