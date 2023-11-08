News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Aamir, Suriya Party With Kamal Haasan

Aamir, Suriya Party With Kamal Haasan

Source: ANI
November 08, 2023 17:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishnu Vishal/Instagram

Kamal Haasan, who turned 69 on November 7, hosted a birthday party for his friends and family in Chennai.

Among his guests were Aamir Khan and Suriya.

Actor-Producer Vishnu Vishal took to X to share some pictures of the party.

 

IMAGE: Kamal Haasan with Vishnu Vishal, Suriya, Aamir Khan and Shiva Rajkumar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishnu Vishal/Instagram

Sharing the images, Vishnu writes, 'Celebrating the birthday of true icon #Ulaganayagan,@ikamalhaasansir!Your continuous contributions bring immense pride! It's an absolute honor to be a part of the celebrations with the one and only #AamirKhan sir, and to share this special day with actors like ever- charming @Suriya_offl sir and Versatile actor @NimmaShivanna sir.'

Aamir had featured in the Hindi version of Ghajini, directed by A R Murugadoss. Its original Tamil version had starred Suriya.

Interestingly, back home, Aamir's daughter Ira was enjoying the first of her wedding festivities. 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan, who will share screen space with Kamal Haasan in Thug Life, was at the party too.

He wished the senior actor: 'Wishing @ikamalhaasan sir the happiest birthday ! Thank you for having me at your birthday celebrations and I cannot wait to begin our film!'

Thug Life will be directed by Mani Ratnam, and co-stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan, Abhirami and Nasser. The music is scored by A R Rahman.

Incidentally, this film will reunite Kamal and Mani Ratnam more than 30 years after their classic film together, Nayakan.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Before partying with the stars, Kamal Haasan celebrated with his fans.

The actor, dressed simply in a white shirt and trousers, welcomed them at the Neelankarai RK convention centre in Chennai.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Members of the Makkal Needhi Maiyam party honour their leader.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
The 10 BEST Films of Kamal Haasan
The 10 BEST Films of Kamal Haasan
Actor Kamal Haasan BEGGED to Act With
Actor Kamal Haasan BEGGED to Act With
Kamal Haasan: It's very difficult directing a daughter
Kamal Haasan: It's very difficult directing a daughter
Narrow escape for Amit Shah: Raj govt orders probe
Narrow escape for Amit Shah: Raj govt orders probe
UP cabinet to meet in Ayodhya tomorrow, Modi to attend
UP cabinet to meet in Ayodhya tomorrow, Modi to attend
'The Big Show': From Tunbridge Wells to Wankhede
'The Big Show': From Tunbridge Wells to Wankhede
Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua: Dubey
Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua: Dubey

More like this

Kamal Haasan: My best roles came from Balachandersaab

Kamal Haasan: My best roles came from Balachandersaab

Look! It's Fahadh Faasil and Kamal Haasan

Look! It's Fahadh Faasil and Kamal Haasan

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances