Aamir, Suriya Party With Kamal Haasan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishnu Vishal/Instagram

Kamal Haasan, who turned 69 on November 7, hosted a birthday party for his friends and family in Chennai.

Among his guests were Aamir Khan and Suriya.

Actor-Producer Vishnu Vishal took to X to share some pictures of the party.

IMAGE: Kamal Haasan with Vishnu Vishal, Suriya, Aamir Khan and Shiva Rajkumar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishnu Vishal/Instagram

Sharing the images, Vishnu writes, 'Celebrating the birthday of true icon #Ulaganayagan,@ikamalhaasansir!Your continuous contributions bring immense pride! It's an absolute honor to be a part of the celebrations with the one and only #AamirKhan sir, and to share this special day with actors like ever- charming @Suriya_offl sir and Versatile actor @NimmaShivanna sir.'

Aamir had featured in the Hindi version of Ghajini, directed by A R Murugadoss. Its original Tamil version had starred Suriya.

Interestingly, back home, Aamir's daughter Ira was enjoying the first of her wedding festivities.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan, who will share screen space with Kamal Haasan in Thug Life, was at the party too.

He wished the senior actor: 'Wishing @ikamalhaasan sir the happiest birthday ! Thank you for having me at your birthday celebrations and I cannot wait to begin our film!'

Thug Life will be directed by Mani Ratnam, and co-stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan, Abhirami and Nasser. The music is scored by A R Rahman.

Incidentally, this film will reunite Kamal and Mani Ratnam more than 30 years after their classic film together, Nayakan.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Before partying with the stars, Kamal Haasan celebrated with his fans.

The actor, dressed simply in a white shirt and trousers, welcomed them at the Neelankarai RK convention centre in Chennai.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Members of the Makkal Needhi Maiyam party honour their leader.