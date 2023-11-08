Aamir, Suriya Party With Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan, who turned 69 on November 7, hosted a birthday party for his friends and family in Chennai.
Among his guests were Aamir Khan and Suriya.
Actor-Producer Vishnu Vishal took to X to share some pictures of the party.
Sharing the images, Vishnu writes, 'Celebrating the birthday of true icon #Ulaganayagan,@ikamalhaasansir!Your continuous contributions bring immense pride! It's an absolute honor to be a part of the celebrations with the one and only #AamirKhan sir, and to share this special day with actors like ever- charming @Suriya_offl sir and Versatile actor @NimmaShivanna sir.'
Aamir had featured in the Hindi version of Ghajini, directed by A R Murugadoss. Its original Tamil version had starred Suriya.
Interestingly, back home, Aamir's daughter Ira was enjoying the first of her wedding festivities.
Dulquer Salmaan, who will share screen space with Kamal Haasan in Thug Life, was at the party too.
He wished the senior actor: 'Wishing @ikamalhaasan sir the happiest birthday ! Thank you for having me at your birthday celebrations and I cannot wait to begin our film!'
Thug Life will be directed by Mani Ratnam, and co-stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan, Abhirami and Nasser. The music is scored by A R Rahman.
Incidentally, this film will reunite Kamal and Mani Ratnam more than 30 years after their classic film together, Nayakan.
Before partying with the stars, Kamal Haasan celebrated with his fans.
The actor, dressed simply in a white shirt and trousers, welcomed them at the Neelankarai RK convention centre in Chennai.
Members of the Makkal Needhi Maiyam party honour their leader.