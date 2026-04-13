A Unique Alvida For Asha Bhosle

The nation mourns the loss of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92, as artists and fans pay heartfelt tributes, immortalising her iconic songs and enduring legacy through creative expressions.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Bhosle/Instagram

Key Points Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at the age of 92, prompting widespread mourning across India.

Fans, celebrities, and politicians have paid tribute to the iconic artist.

Artists have created paintings and sand art to honour the departed legend.

The entire country, it appears, is in mourning for Asha Bhosle, who passed away on April 12 at the age of 92. Some of her admirers have chosen creative ways to express their love for the late Dadasaheb Phalke and Padma Vibhushan awardee, with paintings and sand art.

Artistic Homage to Asha Bhosle

IMAGE: An artist paints portraits of Asha Bhosle. Photograph: ANI

An artist bids farewell to the singer through a couple of beautiful portraits referencing two of her most memorable songs: Abhi Naa Jaaon Chhod Kar (from the 1961 film Hum Dono) and Chura Liya Hai Tumne (from the 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baaraat).

Legend Never Fades

IMAGE: Sand artist Manas Sahoo creates Asha Bhosle's sand animation. Photograph: ANI

Ashatai, as fans fondly called her, also got immortalised in sand animation by renowned artist Manas Sahoo at his studio in Puri, Odisha.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff