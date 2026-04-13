Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar Pay Respects To Asha Bhosle

After news of Asha Bhosle's death shocked Bollywood, film folk rushed to her residence to pay their respects.

Key Points Asha Bhosle, one of India's most iconic playback singers, passed away at the age of 92, marking the end of an extraordinary musical era.

Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar visited her residence and shared emotional tributes.

Ashaji's son Anand Bhosle announced that the public can pay respects at her Mumbai residence, with cremation scheduled at Shivaji Park.

Vidya Balan was among the first to arrive at Asha Bhosle's residence.

She writes, 'Mera Kuch Samaan... tumhare pass pada hai Aur hamesha rahega... Rest in peace Ashaji.'

Asha Bhosle became Urmila Matondkar's voice in Rangeela, and the actor remains grateful as she writes, 'Heart broken beyond words Always told her I'm not her fan but her Ultimate Bhakt ..My Goddess एकमेवाद्वितीय... “गेले द्यायचे राहून तुझे नक्षत्रांचे देणे माझ्यापास आता कळ्या आणि थोडी ओली पाने..” आशा जी.'

Vijayta Pandit Shrivastava with her son Avitesh Shrivastava.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar.

Shabana writes, 'Your fearlessness, your willingness to take up every challenge thrown at you, your single minded dedication to your craft reflects in every song you ever sung. I salute you Ashaji my most favourite singer of all times. Thank you for your songs.'

Anand Bhosle, Ashaji's youngest child, informs the media and shares that the public can pay their respects between 11 am and 2.30 pm on Monday at her residence, Casa Grande, Lower Parel. The cremation is scheduled for 4 pm at Shivaji Park.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Police barricades are placed outside Asha Bhosle's residence after her death.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The IPL match of Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium paid tribute to Ashaji. Besides the billboard showing Ashaji, the players also wore black armbands and a minute's silence was observed.

Photographs: Viral Bhayani, curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff and Satish Bodas/Rediff