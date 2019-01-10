WATCH: Ranveer rap at Gully Boy launch

Last updated on: January 10, 2019 12:24 IST

'This is my film and I think only I could have done it.'

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh at the launch of Gully Boy trailer. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Ranveer Singh says he was born to do Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy as only he could have done justice to the character of a rapper.

The film's trailer was released on Wednesday, January 9, and shows the actor in the role of an up and coming rapper who sets out to achieve his dream by rhyming about his life on the Mumbai streets.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt, Director Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh at the Gully Boy trailer launch. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

"This is my film and I think only I could have done it. It is the coming together of so many things like rap, hip-hop music, which I have loved since I was a kid,," Ranveer told reporters at the Gully Boy trailer launch.

IMAGE: Producer Riteish Sidhwani, Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh, Producer Farhan Akhtar, who was celebrating his 45th birthday, at the Gully Boy trailer launch. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

"Mumbai the city. Zoya Akhtar is my friend, confidante. Ritesh Sidhwani is like my father. I admire Farhan Akhtar and want him to direct me some day. We are lucky Alia Bhatt is part of our film," Ranveer added.

"It was the most fulfilling experience. To be with these raw talents.. I was very excited," he said.

Asked about wife Deepika Padukone's response to the trailer, Ranveer said she has watched the teaser and loved it.

WATCH! Ranveer rap at the Gully Boy launch. Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Gully Boy has the tagline of 'Apna time aagaya' and when asked about his super successful 2018 at a time when films starring the three Khan megastars -- Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir -- didn't work at the box office, Ranveer bypassed the question in his trademark style.

"If you are saying so, I will agree to it," he quipped.

"I do feel bad when films fail to do well at the box office. If films do well, I am more than happy for everyone," Ranveer said.

"I do feel happier when my own films do better than everyone else."

