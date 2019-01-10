Guess who wished Hrithik first!

January 10, 2019 14:27 IST

No prizes for guessing, folks!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sussanne Khan/Instagram

Sussanne Khan shared some cute pix of her former husband and her sons as Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 45th birthday on Thursday, January 10.

Wishing Hrithik on her Insta feed, Sussanne wrote, 'Happiest happy birthday to my BFF ;from and through this world...and onto other realms...the force will always be with you #shineonunlimited #thisman #bestBBF #10january2019 #bestdadintheworld #soulmate'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta, who worked with Hrithik in Mission Kashmir and Koi Mil Gaya, also shared a cute Instapic.

'Happy birthday to my darling @hrithikroshan. It's been a long time since we burned up the dance floor on your birthday but I shall wait till we meet again Here's wishing you loads of love, success, sexiness and kisses now and always .. xoxo'.

Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to wish the birthday boy and wrote, 'Happy Birthday Dear @iHrithik -have a blessed one... you are a fine example of a great son & an extraordinary father... god bless your entire family with good health and happiness. Much love'.