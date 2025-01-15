Guess Who Will Direct Junaid's Next?!

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan in Loveyapa.

If all goes well, Mansoor Khan, who quit filmmaking 25 years ago to move to Coonoor, is being teased out of retirement to direct his nephew Junaid whose father Aamir Khan will produce the film.

The project will follow Junaid's big screen debut in Madhu Mantena's Valentine's Day release Loveyapa.

"Aamir wanted Junaid to make his debut with a home production to be directed by Mansoor. When Aamir suggested the idea to Mansoor, he agreed. But Junaid wanted to make his debut with a film outside the safety net of a home production," a source tells Subhash K Jha.

So Junaid starred in Netflix's 2024 film, Maharaj, followed by Loveyapa on the big screen, co-starring Khushi Kapoor.

Mansoor has the script ready for Junaid and the film will go on the floors mid-2025.

Details are not available but Mansoor says it would be something far removed from what he has done so far.

Let's wait and see.