HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Guess Who Will Direct Junaid's Next?!

Guess Who Will Direct Junaid's Next?!

By SUBHASH K JHA
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 15, 2025 14:39 IST

x

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan in Loveyapa.

If all goes well, Mansoor Khan, who quit filmmaking 25 years ago to move to Coonoor, is being teased out of retirement to direct his nephew Junaid whose father Aamir Khan will produce the film.

The project will follow Junaid's big screen debut in Madhu Mantena's Valentine's Day release Loveyapa.

 

"Aamir wanted Junaid to make his debut with a home production to be directed by Mansoor. When Aamir suggested the idea to Mansoor, he agreed. But Junaid wanted to make his debut with a film outside the safety net of a home production," a source tells Subhash K Jha.

So Junaid starred in Netflix's 2024 film, Maharaj, followed by Loveyapa on the big screen, co-starring Khushi Kapoor.

Mansoor has the script ready for Junaid and the film will go on the floors mid-2025.

Details are not available but Mansoor says it would be something far removed from what he has done so far.

Let's wait and see.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Aamir: I'm Very Romantic; Please Ask Both My Wives
Aamir: I'm Very Romantic; Please Ask Both My Wives
The hit filmmaker who left it all to tend cows
The hit filmmaker who left it all to tend cows
'Even today, Aamir feels he was the right choice for Josh'
'Even today, Aamir feels he was the right choice for Josh'
Exclusive! 'Aamir was too shy to think of girls'
Exclusive! 'Aamir was too shy to think of girls'
Why Aamir Is Going To Go Mad In March
Why Aamir Is Going To Go Mad In March

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ways To Ace The Bikini Look

webstory image 2

When India's Sweethearts Say It With Flowers

webstory image 3

The 10 Most Vicious Killers On OTT

VIDEOS

PM Modi dedicates three frontline naval combatants to nation2:50

PM Modi dedicates three frontline naval combatants to nation

American devotee's heart-warming reaction after 'Amrit Snan' goes viral0:55

American devotee's heart-warming reaction after 'Amrit...

Beauty in black ! Alaya F stuns in black0:33

Beauty in black ! Alaya F stuns in black

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD