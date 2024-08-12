Farah-Sajid's Emotional Goodbye To Their Mum

IMAGE: Farah Khan and her brother Sajid Khan. Photograph: Siraj Sheikh

It was an emotional weekend for Farah and Sajid Khan when they visited the Barnes School and Junior College in the picturesque hill station of Devlali in Nasik district.

They were visiting their late mother Menka Khan's school and planted saplings in her memory.

Menka belonged to the 1957 batch and was a boarder at the school.

IMAGE: Farah with her aunt Honey Irani and cousin Zoya Akhtar. Photograph: Siraj Sheikh

It was one of Menka's wishes to visit her alma mater but that was not to be.

She passed away on July 26 following an illness, without visiting the school on the hill, which had been her home for a while.

IMAGE: Christopher Paul and Principal Uttara Kulkarni take Farah and Sajid Khan around. Photograph: Siraj Sheikh

Farah and Sajid were accompanied by their aunt Honey Irani -- Honey is Menka's sister -- and her daughter Zoya Akhtar.

The initiative was taken by Arshad Warsi and organised by his younger brother Iqbal Warsi, both ex-students of Barnes. Also helping out was Siraj Sheikh, another ex-student, who runs the bus service for the day scholars now.

They were received by Principal Uttara Kulkarni and staff members Christopher Paul and Fabian Kingseller.

Former student Rustom Paravaresh was also there to receive them.

IMAGE: In the principal's office. Photograph: Siraj Sheikh

After seeing the school campus, which occupies an entire hill measuring over 250 acres, Farah and Sajid prayed at their mother's favourite location in the campus.

The trees have been planted and Barnes, which steps into her 100th year in 2025, will now nurture them in the same way they nurtured Menka Irani 60 years ago.