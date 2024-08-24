News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » A Beautiful, Cultural Evening With...

A Beautiful, Cultural Evening With...

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 24, 2024 09:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses from the 58th and 59th Maharashtra State Film Awards held simultaneously in Mumbai this week.

All Photographs: ANI Photo

Asha Parekh, the 'glamorous good girl' was awarded the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award from Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

 

Rohini Hattangady, who discusses some of the challenges of acting, received the State Cultural Award.

 

Sudesh Bhosale was presented the State Cultural Award for his significant contribution to music.

 

Tezaab Director N Chandra received the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award. Ever wondered what his real name is?

 

Singer Anuradha Paudwal received the Lata Mangeshkar Puraskar.

 

Television's favourite CID cop Shivaji Satam received the Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award as Kiran Shantaram, left, applauds,

 

Besides the awards ceremony, the event saw some cultural performances, and they made....

 

...A beautiful, colourful evening.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Singer Anuradha Paudwal's LAVISH Mumbai home
PIX: Singer Anuradha Paudwal's LAVISH Mumbai home
'Playing tipsy is difficult to enact'
'Playing tipsy is difficult to enact'
Who Is Ruling The Box Office At 68?
Who Is Ruling The Box Office At 68?
Modi's Shanti Ki Jhappi In Ukraine
Modi's Shanti Ki Jhappi In Ukraine
Approve Of Shami's New Look?
Approve Of Shami's New Look?
Modi invites Zelenskyy to visit India; he says...
Modi invites Zelenskyy to visit India; he says...
Gratitude-filled Dhawan bids cricket goodbye
Gratitude-filled Dhawan bids cricket goodbye

More like this

'You're Putting Your Personal Life Out For Butchering'

'You're Putting Your Personal Life Out For Butchering'

Stree 2: Meet The Man Who Played Sarkata

Stree 2: Meet The Man Who Played Sarkata

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances