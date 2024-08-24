A Beautiful, Cultural Evening With...

Glimpses from the 58th and 59th Maharashtra State Film Awards held simultaneously in Mumbai this week.

All Photographs: ANI Photo

Asha Parekh, the 'glamorous good girl' was awarded the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award from Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Rohini Hattangady, who discusses some of the challenges of acting, received the State Cultural Award.

Sudesh Bhosale was presented the State Cultural Award for his significant contribution to music.

Tezaab Director N Chandra received the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award. Ever wondered what his real name is?

Singer Anuradha Paudwal received the Lata Mangeshkar Puraskar.

Television's favourite CID cop Shivaji Satam received the Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award as Kiran Shantaram, left, applauds,

Besides the awards ceremony, the event saw some cultural performances, and they made....

...A beautiful, colourful evening.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com