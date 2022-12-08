News
Katrina Makes Pretty Pictures For Vicky

Katrina Makes Pretty Pictures For Vicky

By Rediff Movies
December 08, 2022 11:40 IST
Ahead of their first wedding anniversary on December 9, Vicky Kaushal whisked his wife Katrina Kaif off to an undisclosed destination.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina shares a picture from the scenic holiday and writes 'Pahadon mein...'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Vicky captures his wife's happiness -- and her cute floral sweater! -- in this picture.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

This seems to be a much-needed break for the couple, who have very busy schedules.

Katrina has films like Tiger 3, Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty while Vicky's next -- Govinda Naam Mera -- releases on December 16.

He will also be seen in Sam Bahadur and Dunki.

Rediff Movies
