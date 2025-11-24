10 Styles To Try This Winter

From sweaters to leather jackets and overcoats, there are plenty of fashion options you can try this winter.
If you are looking for inspiration, Namrata Thakker helps you out.
Want to turn heads even when it's chilly outside? Channel your inner Ananya Panday by slaying a red cutout top with a big bold leather jacket and a pair of your favourite jeans.
A white coat dress with black leggings is all you need to look as chic as Deepika Padukone this winter.
If you want to dial things up, add a dramatic hat and leather gloves.
The periwinkle plaid sweater with a cute bow worn by Priyanka Chopra Jonas should be a winter staple.
If effortless casual had a face, it would be Vaani Kapoor in this brown blazer jacket, matching vest, and denim jeans.
Like Raashii Khanna, you can instantly glam up your casual look by throwing in a red fur jacket to make a style statement.
Avneet Kaur is a whole vibe and looks winter-ready in her high-waisted leather skirt, full-sleeved velvet top, and matching scarf.
Manushi Chhillar shows us how to ace the monochrome trend this winter, styling one colour from head to toe in contrasting textures.
A classic denim dress works for all seasons, and Shriya Pilgaonkar styles it perfectly by pairing it with an informal jacket.
Prajakta Koli slays the long open front overcoat like a true diva.
Neena Gupta's fashion game is still on point. She adds a dash of colour and sassiness to her white ensemble by donning a burgundy jacket.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff