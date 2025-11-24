HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » 10 Styles To Try This Winter

10 Styles To Try This Winter

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 24, 2025 10:02 IST

x

From sweaters to leather jackets and overcoats, there are plenty of fashion options you can try this winter.

If you are looking for inspiration, Namrata Thakker helps you out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Want to turn heads even when it's chilly outside? Channel your inner Ananya Panday by slaying a red cutout top with a big bold leather jacket and a pair of your favourite jeans.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

A white coat dress with black leggings is all you need to look as chic as Deepika Padukone this winter.

If you want to dial things up, add a dramatic hat and leather gloves.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The periwinkle plaid sweater with a cute bow worn by Priyanka Chopra Jonas should be a winter staple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

If effortless casual had a face, it would be Vaani Kapoor in this brown blazer jacket, matching vest, and denim jeans.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Like Raashii Khanna, you can instantly glam up your casual look by throwing in a red fur jacket to make a style statement.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur is a whole vibe and looks winter-ready in her high-waisted leather skirt, full-sleeved velvet top, and matching scarf.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar shows us how to ace the monochrome trend this winter, styling one colour from head to toe in contrasting textures.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

A classic denim dress works for all seasons, and Shriya Pilgaonkar styles it perfectly by pairing it with an informal jacket.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli slays the long open front overcoat like a true diva.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neena Gupta/Instagram

Neena Gupta's fashion game is still on point. She adds a dash of colour and sassiness to her white ensemble by donning a burgundy jacket.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Helen: The Lesser Known Actor
Helen: The Lesser Known Actor
Why This Is 2025's Most Unfairly Treated Film
Why This Is 2025's Most Unfairly Treated Film
Inside Tara Sutaria's Mumbai Home
Inside Tara Sutaria's Mumbai Home
It's Bollywood Quiz Time, Folks!
It's Bollywood Quiz Time, Folks!
'Dhurandhar Dekh Ke Hosh Udd Jayenge'
'Dhurandhar Dekh Ke Hosh Udd Jayenge'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 New Words You Need To Know In 2025

webstory image 2

What Men Pay For Haircuts Across The World

webstory image 3

6 Pioneering Women Of Indian Art

VIDEOS

Champions get emotional after T20 blind Women s world cup 2025 win2:25

Champions get emotional after T20 blind Women s world cup...

APJ Abdul Kalam is role model for Muslims, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Madni s remarks0:23

APJ Abdul Kalam is role model for Muslims, Maharashtra CM...

Former litigant Iqbal Ansari says, PM Modi fortunate to hoist flag at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya1:07

Former litigant Iqbal Ansari says, PM Modi fortunate to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO