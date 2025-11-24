10 Styles To Try This Winter

From sweaters to leather jackets and overcoats, there are plenty of fashion options you can try this winter.

If you are looking for inspiration, Namrata Thakker helps you out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Want to turn heads even when it's chilly outside? Channel your inner Ananya Panday by slaying a red cutout top with a big bold leather jacket and a pair of your favourite jeans.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

A white coat dress with black leggings is all you need to look as chic as Deepika Padukone this winter.

If you want to dial things up, add a dramatic hat and leather gloves.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The periwinkle plaid sweater with a cute bow worn by Priyanka Chopra Jonas should be a winter staple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

If effortless casual had a face, it would be Vaani Kapoor in this brown blazer jacket, matching vest, and denim jeans.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Like Raashii Khanna, you can instantly glam up your casual look by throwing in a red fur jacket to make a style statement.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur is a whole vibe and looks winter-ready in her high-waisted leather skirt, full-sleeved velvet top, and matching scarf.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar shows us how to ace the monochrome trend this winter, styling one colour from head to toe in contrasting textures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

A classic denim dress works for all seasons, and Shriya Pilgaonkar styles it perfectly by pairing it with an informal jacket.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli slays the long open front overcoat like a true diva.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neena Gupta/Instagram

Neena Gupta's fashion game is still on point. She adds a dash of colour and sassiness to her white ensemble by donning a burgundy jacket.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff