Helen: The Lesser Known Actor

After spinning into the spotlight with the hit song-and-dance number Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu in Howrah Bridge (1958), Helen signed scores of films as a dancer.

But Helen was raring to step out of her dancing shoes, and play heroine instead.

IMAGE: Helen in the song Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja from Caravan.

Helen has danced her way into our collective cinema consciousness through some 500 films as the sultry mix of sugar, spice and vice. This cabaret queen's fleet-footed expertise in showstoppers like O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan, Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja and Yeh Mera Dil had the public demanding an encore.

But in this brouhaha about her terpsichorean talents, what is often overlooked is that Helen did her fair share of impactful acting roles too.

She has even won Filmfare's Best Supporting Actress Award.

As Helen celebrates her 87th birthday on November 21, Dinesh Raheja spotlights the times Helen performed a significant dramatic role onscreen, playing romantic roles opposite the likes of Joy Mukherjee, Shammi Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Kumar and Vinod Khanna.

Helen is Joy Mukherji's demure, sari-sporting leading lady in Hum Hindustani

IMAGE: Helen and Joy Mukherji in Hum Hindustani.

She was afforded this opportunity by big-name producer Sashadhar Mukherjee whose eagle eye for talent introduced three glam dolls, Asha Parekh in Dil Deke Dekho (1959), Sadhana in Love In Simla (1960) and Saira Bano in Junglee (1961).

Sashadhar Mukherjee's Hum Hindustani (1960) was about two brothers: Sunil Dutt and the producer's son, Joy, who had just made a successful debut with Love In Simla

Helen played Joy's fiancée while Sunil is paired with Asha Parekh.

It's fun to watch Helen play the typical demure Hindi film heroine who enacts the romantic duet Neeli Neeli Ghata while sari-clad and with gajra in her hair.

Joy also serenades Helen with the melodious Mukesh solo, Raat Nikhari Hui, Zulf Bikhari Hui. Helen is cute, even if her acting is rather raw. It's in the 1960s idiom -- as yet another rich leading lady who stands by her man even when he is poor.

The film was not a big success but Helen made enough of an impression to be offered several more acting roles.

Shammi Kapoor loves Helen in China Town and Pagla Kahin Ka

IMAGE: Helen and Shammi Kapoor in China Town.

In the 1960s, Helen played the romantic lead in several B-grade ventures, that gradually helped hone her skills.

In 1963's Sunheri Nagin, her conventional character screams 'Bachao' while riding a runaway horse till Mahipal rescues her.

Mahipal is also her hero in another fantasy film, Maya Mahal.

Dara Singh is her leading man in Aaya Toofan (1964) and Thakur Jarnail Singh (1966).

In 1964's Cha Cha Cha, she responds to Rafi's famous love call Subah Na Aayi Sham Na Aayi by determinedly rising from bed, fully made-up, and hobbling over on a crutch.

Fortunately, Helen's Howrah Bridge director Shakti Samanta repeatedly gave her more mainstream chances.

In 1962's China Town, she once again sizzles in Oriental dress in two numbers, Yamma Yamma and the title song.

More pertinently, the film had Shammi Kapoor in a double role and Helen played the grey-shaded Mike's girlfriend, Suzy, who helps him reform in the climax.

Shakti Samanta repeated the Shammi-Helen pairing in Pagla Kahin Ka (1970).

Shammi serenades his club-dancer fiancee, Helen, with the film's title song and Tum Mujhe Yun Bhula Na Paoge. But he loses his mental balance when she jilts him after being raped by his friend Prem Chopra.

In a complex role as an anguished victim of rape, deception and even physical abuse, Helen gave her best performance till date.

Murder Most Grisly In Woh Kaun Thi, Gumnaam, Teesri Manzil

IMAGE: Nanda and Helen in Gumnaam.

Colour flattered Helen. With the advent of colour films in the mid-1960s, she acquired a unique westernised sophistication.

Helen looked like a vision even when she was not dancing like a dream. And she started doing grey-shaded roles that showed off her shapely figure in slinky outfits, elaborate hairstyles, and a pout.

In Gumnaam (1965), her hair turn blonde and the costumes got bolder (a swimsuit in the song Gham Chhod Ke Manao Rangreli).

Playing a sunshine girl with a shady past, Helen exudes sheer joie de vivre in her splashy scenes before she is summarily lynched.

Helen played Manoj Kumar's svelte girlfriend Seema in Woh Kaun Thi (1964) doing the singing-around-trees trope in the love duet Chhod Kar Tere Pyaar Ka Daman besides doing the twist and dancing enough for two in Tiki Riki Tiki Riki.

In a well-executed scene, Manoj waits for her to wave from the balcony after dropping her home.

When she doesn't, he calls for the elevator. The elevator doors open, and Helen falls into his arms, unable to disclose the murderer's name before her death.

She is also murdered in Teesri Manzil (1966), arguably the role most identified with her.

A mysterious, dressed-to-the-nines Helen is a spoke in the wheel for her unrequited love, Shammi Kapoor, before, of course, dying in his arms. Her characters often followed this redemption arc.

Pitted Against Rajesh Khanna and Dilip Kumar

IMAGE: Helen and Rajesh Khanna in Mere Jeevan Saathi.

In many a 1970s film, Helen was featured only in an item song (Caravan, Inkaar, Sholay). But there were also films which afforded her more challenging roles.

She shared good chemistry with Rajesh Khanna in The Train (1970) in which her character formed the crux of the mystery.

In Mere Jeevan Saathi (1972), she brought a manic touch to her portrayal of an obsessive woman who holds a blind Rajesh Khanna captive.

Dilip Kumar had a triple role in Bairaag (1976) and there were three actresses, Saira Banu, Leena Chandavarkar and Helen.

She is paired opposite the veteran thespian playing a playboy who is engaged elsewhere but is having an affair with her.

A Chance To Play Amitabh Bachchan's Heroine

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan and Helen in the song Yeh Mera Dil from Don.

Despite successful songs like Mungda Mungda and the pulse-pounding Mehbooba Mehbooba, Helen was increasingly sidelined by the mid-1970s. At this crucial juncture, scriptwriter Salim Khan bailed Helen out, professionally and emotionally, by offering her two performance-oriented roles.

In Imaan Dharam (1977), Helen got a chance to play the romantic interest of the reigning superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

She effectively conveyed an air of faded grace as Jenny Francis, a single mother with a hapless daughter and a yen for the bottle. Amitabh's character and she are in a pretend relationship which turns real.

Helen exuded an endearing air of wistfulness. She had finally learned how to perform with ease while working around her accented Hindi and limited voice modulation abilities. Unfortunately, the film flopped.

Helen had a memorable cameo in Don (1978) with a hit song at age 40 (Yeh Mera Dil) and a gripping revenge track.

An experienced actress by now, Helen is chillingly effective in her reaction scene after her boyfriend's murder.

Lahu Ke Do Rang Wins Helen A Filmfare Award

IMAGE: Helen and Vinod Khanna in Lahu Ke Do Rang.

Director Mahesh Bhatt's long-held fascination with the psyche of the other woman gave Helen a meaty role in Lahu Ke Do Rang (1979).

When married Indian freedom fighter (Vinod Khanna) is being chased by the Hong Kong police, he seeks refuge in Helen's house.

The half-Indian woman saves him by pretending to be in bed with him. This playacting leads to a six-month affair and an impregnation.

Years later, Helen accompanies son Danny Dengzongpa to India and meets Vinod's Indian wife and son.

Helen's role encompassed several time spans and myriad emotions, and it won her Filmfare's Best Supporting Actress Award.

Thereafter, she played mother to westernised actresses like Zeenat Aman (Ram Balram) and Parveen Babi (Namak Halal) but then concentrated on being Mrs Salim Khan.

Helen has since made only the rare appearance onscreen, mostly for avowed admirers like Sanjay Bhansali (Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), who are cognisant of the many milestones in her incredible career.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff