Fatima Gets Into Trouble!

Fatima Gets Into Trouble!

April 02, 2025 12:39 IST

Shraddha gets curious... Amyra welcomes spring...Hansika in sheer...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh goes glam in a Shantanu & Nikhil black outfit and we just can't look away.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor is curious and has a question for her followers.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta rocks the LBD.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur welcomes spring from scenic Khandala.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee M Manjrekar/Instagram

Saiee M Manjrekar looks like summer in her two-piece maroon set with a scarf.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

The colour gets a new tone with Nikita Dutta.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji says, 'Saree is the epitome of a woman… Versatile and Classy!!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Hansika Motwani picks a black sheer sari.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

