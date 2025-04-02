Fatima Gets Into Trouble!

Shraddha gets curious... Amyra welcomes spring...Hansika in sheer...
Fatima Sana Shaikh goes glam in a Shantanu & Nikhil black outfit and we just can't look away.
Shraddha Kapoor is curious and has a question for her followers.
Esha Gupta rocks the LBD.
Amyra Dastur welcomes spring from scenic Khandala.
Saiee M Manjrekar looks like summer in her two-piece maroon set with a scarf.
The colour gets a new tone with Nikita Dutta.
Tanishaa Mukerji says, 'Saree is the epitome of a woman… Versatile and Classy!!'
Hansika Motwani picks a black sheer sari.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com