Rediff.com  » Getahead » Yeh Hai India: Worship And Work

Yeh Hai India: Worship And Work

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 05, 2022 18:24 IST
Please click on the images for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: Two images from the great state of Assam: Devotees participate in a religious procession on the occasion of the Gangaur festival on the banks of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: On the same day, Monday, April 4, 2022, women belonging to the Garo tribe collect tea leaves at a tea garden, near Sandubi in Kamrup district.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
