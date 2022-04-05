Yeh Hai India: Worship And Work

Please click on the images for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.
IMAGE: Two images from the great state of Assam: Devotees participate in a religious procession on the occasion of the Gangaur festival on the banks of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati.
Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: On the same day, Monday, April 4, 2022, women belonging to the Garo tribe collect tea leaves at a tea garden, near Sandubi in Kamrup district.
Photograph: PTI Photo
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com
