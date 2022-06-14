News
Tony Awards 2022: Gorgeous Red Carpet Styles

Tony Awards 2022: Gorgeous Red Carpet Styles

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 14, 2022 15:47 IST
Meet the best-dressed celebs from the 75th annual Tony Awards. Please click on the images below for a better look.

IMAGE: Ariana DeBose turned heads in a sequinned cutout dress with a high slit.
All photographs: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Krysta Rodriguez shimmered in a halter-neck backless gown.

 

IMAGE: Kara Young dazzled in this extravagantly-styled tangerine gown.

 

IMAGE: Cynthia Erivo went for a dramatic, all-white caped look.

 

IMAGE: Vanessa Hudgens looked charming in a black couture dress.

 

IMAGE: Camille A Brown embraced a two-toned look in purple and red.

 

IMAGE: Patina Miller chose a structured white gown for the evening.

 

IMAGE: Jessica Chastain looked dreamy in pink.

 

IMAGE: LaChanze opted for a vibrant lemon green gown.

 

IMAGE: Sarah Paulson wowed in a printed Moschino peplum-style gown

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
