World's Most Narcissistic Countries

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zura Modebadze/Pexels

Narcissistic personality disorder, according to top US medical centre Mayo Clinic, is a condition where individuals possess an exaggerated view of their own significance on the planet. They must crave excessive attention/approval.

They have a strong desire to be admired and the term arose from a Greek mythological figure named Narcissus, who was so deeply in love with himself that he kept preening at his own reflection in the surface of a river till he finally died of misery when he realised his face in the water could not love him back.

Those affected by this psychological disease often struggle to recognise or respond to the emotions and needs of others, Mayo Clinic further informs.

Experts from Michigan State University, in 2025-2026, studied global narcissism and examined responses on how people perceive their own characteristics and behaviour patterns, from 45,000 individuals across 53 nations.

Germany featured among the top five countries identified as having the highest levels of narcissistic traits overall. This ranking is based on research published on Taylor & Francis Online.

While at the bottom end were Serbia, Ireland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark.

The US was 16. India was 14.

MSU researchers discovered that there was a relation between GDP and narcissism. High-GDP/high-income nations manifested more narcissism.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Johannes Plenio/Pexels

1. Germany

Germany leads -- studies in cross-cultural psychology often note the nation’s strong individual achievement orientation and emphasis on personal competence.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Levi Clancy/Wikimedia Commons

2. Iraq

Next is Iraq. Research suggests societies with collective pride rooted in history and identity may show elevated self-perception scores.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Margo Evardson/Pexels

3. China

Although traditionally collectivist, modern China has seen rising individual self-enhancement trends, especially among younger generations.

4. Nepal

Narcissism in Nepal is unexpectedly high. Some studies suggest that in certain cultures, self-love can reflect social desirability, public image and more.

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Robert at Picasa /Wikimedia Commons

5. South Korea

Making it into the top 5 is South Korea. The people of this country are known to belong to a highly-competitive, performance-geared, technology-driven society, especially in education and careers. This environment can foster strong self-focus and image-conscious behaviour.