6 Nations That Drink The Most

Drinking, many times a week, or all 7 days, is a way of life in many places all over the globe, right from beginning of civilisation.

In fact, according to a 2025 Bloomberg article, the world is drinking less today than it used to. Bloomberg says, 'Without noticing it, humanity has passed a remarkable milestone: Alcohol consumption has gone into possibly permanent decline', which they attribute to a 'generational shift'.

Which countries have the highest consumption of alcohol? Here's the latest figures courtesy World Population Review:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Domeniile Blaga/Pexels

1. Romania

Romania tops the charts this year, knocking back an average of 17.1 litres per head.

Honestly, anyone who's tasted Romanian liquor should not be surprised.

Top-notch offerings like Jidvei Vinars VSOP and Brâncoveanu XO are made in Romania.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Andrew Schwark/Pexels

2. Georgia

Coming in second, with 15.5 litres per capita, per year, is Georgia, a country known for its wine.

And it's not the ordinary kind. We’re talking 8,000 years of liquid history. This is the birthplace of wine, after all.

From Teliani Valley Winery 97, Unfiltered Saperavi to Rtvelisi Qvevri Saperavi, Georgia knows its craft.

UNESCO added the ancient kvevri winemaking method to its heritage list.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Turaids/Wikimedia Commons

3. Latvia

It records an average alcohol intake of 14.7 litres per year. The nation is known for its distinctive drinks like Baltic Porter (brewed in Estonia, Lithuania, Finland, Germany too), its farmhouse ale and the iconic herbal Riga Black Balsam (2 million bottles are produced yearly).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pomul Regal

4. Moldova

Also among Europe’s heavier-drinking nations, Moldova bottoms up 14.1 litres per head per year.

Local treasures include Pomul Regal Nucata, Divin Bardar 25 YO, and Kvint Surprise XO, each with its own harm. Moldova also ranks as one of the continent’s major producers of wine.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonja Maric/Pexels

5. Czechia

Czechia is among the top 5 high consumption countries -- 13.7 litres a year. Beer isn’t just a drink in the East European country, it’s practically a lifestyle. Pubs feel like second homes.

But the story doesn’t end with beer. Czech shelves also sparkle with liquors like Ratafia Almond Spirit Visnicka and the quirky Fiesta Gin from Garage 22 Prague Distillery.







Photograph: Kind courtesy Ainis Jankauskas/Pexels

6. Lithuania

12.2 litres of liquor is what Lithuanians say cheers to every year. Known for its lively, drinking culture, it also produces some classy stuff of its own -- Kaimiškas Jovarų Aalus, Lithuanian Vodka Botanicals.