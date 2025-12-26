HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 10 Countries With Names History Forgot

10 Countries With Names History Forgot

By REDIFF NEWS
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 26, 2025 11:18 IST

x

Maps evolve.

Boundaries of countries get altered, moving a few kilometres this way or that.

New countries are born.

The names of nations have changed too. Long before their modern names settled into place, countries were known by titles shaped by ancient empires and colonial rule.

These older names are now forgotten in history books. Do you remember where Abyssinia was? Or Rhodesia?

japan

Photograph: Kind courtesy akumach/Wikimedia Commons

1. Japan

Japan's earliest formal name, Nihon/Nippon, means 'The source of the sun', a phrase that eventually gave rise to the well-known title Land of the Rising Sun. In much earlier historical accounts, however, the country was identified as Wa or Wakoku.

sri lanka

Photograph: Kind courtesy Simon Frost/Wikimedia Commons

2. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka was called Silam, during 6th century BC.

By the 9th century, this evolved into Saylan, which Portuguese explorers rendered to Ceilão when they arrived in 1505.

English usage later transformed it into Ceylon, a name that remained in place until 1972, when the nation officially adopted Sri Lanka that means The Radiant Land.

thailand

Photograph: Kind courtesy JJ Harrison/Wikimedia Commons

3. Thailand

Siam was the country's historical name until 1939, when it was changed to Thailand, meaning Land of the Free.

iran

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zahra gharaati/Wikimedia Commons

4. Iran

For centuries, the country now known as Iran was called Persia, a name taken from Persis. Within the country, however, its inhabitants referred to their homeland as Iran, meaning Land of the Aryans, a name formally recognised on the international stage in 1935.

ethopia

Photograph: Kind courtesy Araştırmacı Ekanrın/Wikimedia Commons

5. Ethiopia

Abyssinia, the historic name long associated with the region, was formally replaced by Ethiopia in 1930, the year Haile Selassie ascended the throne as emperor.

iraq

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taisir Mahdi/Wikimedia Commons

6. Iraq

Ancient Iraq was Mesopotamia or Land Between Two Rivers (Tigris and Euphrates), one of the world's earliest civilisations.

france

Photograph: Kind courtesy Heather Cowper/Wikimedia Commons

7. France

In the Roman era, the territory of modern-day France was called Gaul. Following its conquest by the Franks in the 5th century AD, the region came to be called Frankia or Latin Francia, pronounced in English as France.

myanmar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Edorta Subijana/Wikimedia Commons

8. Myanmar

Formally known as the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, the nation was called Burma in official English usage until 1989.

taiwan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chi-Hung Lin/Wikimedia Commons

9. Taiwan

Formosa or Beautiful Island was the title given by Portuguese sailors in the 16th century. The Chinese called it Dayuan which became Taiwan.

UAE

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dayneferrera/Wikimedia Commons

10. United Arab Emirates

The Trucial States were a group of sheikhdoms under British protection before forming the UAE in 1971.

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

9 Most Corrupt Countries
9 Most Corrupt Countries
7 Most Expensive Streets In The World
7 Most Expensive Streets In The World
Will These 8 Islands Vanish?
Will These 8 Islands Vanish?
10 Nations With Most Indian Restaurants
10 Nations With Most Indian Restaurants
8 Of The Oldest Countries In The World
8 Of The Oldest Countries In The World

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 2

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 3

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

VIDEOS

Zack Chug Turns Heads in a Crazy Outfit at Mumbai Airport1:17

Zack Chug Turns Heads in a Crazy Outfit at Mumbai Airport

Amrita Arora Glows on Christmas Eve1:06

Amrita Arora Glows on Christmas Eve

Malaika Dazzles in Red Dress1:01

Malaika Dazzles in Red Dress

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO