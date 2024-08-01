How GenZ, Millennials Can Co-Exist At Work

Not all Millennials are avocado toast-munching go-getters.

Not all Gen Zs are glued to their phones.

Not all Gen Xers want structure and formality.

Avoid stereotyping and get to know your colleagues as individuals, advises Sonica Aron, founder of the HR consultancy firm, Marching Sheep.

Today's workplace is no longer homogenous; instead, we have a diverse environment with multiple generations working together.

Millennials or Gen Y, now established in their careers, find themselves collaborating with the tech-savvy and purpose-driven Gen Z.

Baby Boomers and Gen X, who have spent more years in the industry, come with a wealth of experience and have seen multiple ups and downs in the economy.

Each generation has their strengths and challenges; the trick is to get them to fit together like different pieces of a jigsaw puzzle so that you can create a beautiful and successful bigger picture.

Let’s look at what can help them thrive together and understand how they can leverage each other in order to achieve business goals.

To start with, this requires them to understand and accept each other’s working styles, communication preferences and priorities without judgment.

By fostering a culture of open communication, mutual respect and continuous learning, companies can unlock the collective potential of these generations and create a truly thriving work environment.

Understand the generation gap

The key to a successful professional collaboration between different generations lies in acknowledging and respecting the differences between generations.

Gen X require security and stability and want to be involved in challenging assignments that leverage their experience and knowledge.

Millennials entered a workplace defined by hierarchy and face-to-face time. They value work-life balance but also a sense of belonging and purpose.

Gen Z are digital natives who crave flexibility, autonomy and a strong social impact from their work. Many of them started work in remote settings during COVID.

Each generation seeks work that aligns with their values.

Millennials may be drawn to companies with a strong people culture and processes while Gen Z may prioritise purpose-driven and socially responsible organisations whose focus includes flexibility, empowerment and overall wellbeing.

Gen X will value organisations that focus on life stage requirements and customised career development and exposure.

Companies that can demonstrate a clear purpose beyond profit will attract and retain talent from all generations.

The following are key for a thriving, multigenerational workplace:

1. Celebrate diverse perspectives

Take advantage of the unique problem-solving skills and perspectives each generation brings to the table.

Encourage brainstorming sessions where everyone can contribute ideas.

Let's face it; each generation brings valuable perspectives and cognitive diversity to the table.

Gen Z might be social media wizards but Millennials have honed their project management skills through years of experience.

Generation X will bring in knowledge of past successes, failures, customer and market knowledge in depth and width.

Not getting stuck in an 'either/or' approach but opting for an 'and' approach is key.

Innovation, thinking out of the box and creative problem solving is what organisations need in this hyper-competitive market and combining the strengths of all three generations can drive this beautifully.

2. Be an active listener

Millennials may be comfortable with a mix of formal and informal communication.

Gen Z may prefer a more informal approach.

Gen X might prefer in-person meetings with the time, agenda and location locked in their calendars.

One size does not fit all hence the organisation's communication strategy needs to address everyone's requirements.

A multi-pronged approach to communication -- be it goal setting, team meetings, feedback, weekly/monthly reviews, town halls -- can be instrumental in making people feel heard, valued and build a sense of belonging.

Also, recognising the nuances of communication style without judgement is key.

Gen Z's informal tone may not reflect disrespect. The Millennials' directness may not be rudeness. Gen X's need for structure need not be seen as rigidity.

Empathy and open communication can help avoid misunderstandings.

3. Promote flexible work arrangements

Offer options like remote work, flexible hours and compressed workweeks and give employees the right to choose without impacting deliverables.

This caters to the work-life balance preferences of each generation and can boost productivity.

Set clear expectations around communication outside of work hours and encourage employees to take breaks and utilise their vacation time.

Gen Z might champion the 'work hard, play hard' mentality, blurring the lines between work and personal life, looking at options like quiet vacationing, work from anywhere, etc.

Millennials and Gen X might prioritise a clear work-life balance. Respect each generation's boundaries and provide flexibility.

4. Mastering the art of setting goals (together!)

Goal setting isn't a one-size-fits-all situation.

Gen Z might thrive on short-term, achievable goals with constant feedback, while millennials might prefer a long-term vision and Gen X might want to see their contribution to the big picture.

Find a balance. Each generation values work, exposure, learning and growth in their own ways.

Hold collaborative goal-setting sessions where each person, irrespective of which generation they belong to, can share their perspectives and create a roadmap for success that motivates everyone.

5. Formal vs informal: Finding the right balance

Gen Z might be comfortable with a more casual work environment while millennials might prefer a touch of formality and Gen X might prefer greater structure and formality.

The solution? Embrace the spectrum.

Maintain professionalism during client meetings but allow for more relaxed interactions during team lunches or brainstorming sessions.

6. Learning is a two-way street

Mentorship programmes are fantastic but don't underestimate reverse mentorship.

Millennials and Gen X can mentor Gen Z when it comes to professional development and navigating workplace dynamics.

Gen Z, in turn, can share their tech expertise and social media savviness.

Mentoring need not be restricted to professional skills only.

For greater bonding, explore topics that interest everyone. For example, using apps to make video clips for presentations.

7. Celebrate differences, not stereotypes

Not all Millennials are avocado-toast-munching go-getters; not all Gen Zs are glued to their phones; not all Gen X want structure and formality.

Avoid stereotyping and get to know your colleagues as individuals.

You might be surprised by the shared interests and passions you discover.

In fact, beyond the generational identity, the intersectionality with gender, education, upbringing, religion, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, life stage, responsibilities and obligations, there is so much more that defines a person and their behaviour.

Get curious and truly get to know your colleagues instead of labelling them as X, Y, Z!

8. Encourage transparent communication and feedback

Encourage regular team meetings, one-on-one check-ins and open communication channels (both physical and digital) where everyone feels comfortable asking questions and sharing ideas.

Create a safe space where open communication and constructive feedback are encouraged.

Gen Z, don't shy away from expressing your ideas.

Millennials, be receptive to new perspectives.

Gen X, be open to saying 'I don’t know'.

Remember, the goal is to build each other up, not tear each other down.

9. Embrace technology (but don't let it rule you)

Stay up to date on communication tools and platforms that cater to different communication styles.

Utilise collaborative platforms like project management software and messaging apps to enhance teamwork.

Technology can be a powerful tool for collaboration but don't let it become a crutch.

Schedule regular face-to-face meetings, even if it's just virtual, to build stronger connections and a sense of team spirit.

10. Celebrate wins, big and small

Recognition is a powerful motivator for everyone.

Celebrate individual and team achievements, big or small.

For Gen Z, a heartfelt 'thanks' for going the extra mile can mean a lot, and Millennials, acknowledging a Gen Z colleague's innovative idea can foster a culture of appreciation.

When Gen X explains something no one in the team knew, value and recognise it.

All of these suggestions sound simple but are often overlooked in the daily challenges of getting work done.

Remember, we win as a team and not as individuals. And we all need a pat on the back; we all want to know that we are valued.

With the workforce demographics evolving rapidly, and employees becoming more and more vocal, organisations no longer have a choice but to foster a work environment of respect, trust and inclusion.

Diversity or differences are a fact, whether in gender or generational or sexual orientation or disabilities.

Inclusion is a journey we are all on and we can no longer deny it.

It is business-critical to overcome the challenges that are part of a professional journey. To effectively overcome the challenges, the best bet is to listen to your people and take them along!