'Religion Can Be The GPS Of Your Life'

As an influencer, Ramsha Sultan tells Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani, you learn certain lessons that can help you in your life's journey.

All photographs kind courtesy Ramsha Sultan Khan/Instagram

She's radiant.

She's beautiful.

And she's India's first hijabi influencer.

Meet the supremely cheerful Ramsha Sultan, who has been creating inspiring and empowering content on YouTube for her 2.3 million followers.

Though she started off with beauty videos in 2017 -- "because I was bored with studying engineering" -- she soon realised could do something more important -- help people.

It began with her Ramzan videos which resonated with people all over the world.

Ramsha did get her a master's degree in engineering from Bhagwan Parshuram Institute of Technology in New Delhi and has completed her MBA, but her heart lay somewhere else.

So she followed it, but soon saw how engineering and her MBA degree came to her aid.

As did her love for the stage and for sports. "Growing up, I was always on the stage. I have also played volleyball at the national level," says the 28-year-old born-in-Aligarh, raised-in-Delhi influencer.

Life, she smiles, can be serendipitous.

In 2020, Ramsha got married and moved to Australia but India also remains her home. "I travel here frequently meet my family in Delhi," she says, with her brilliant smile.

All that she is today, says Ramsha, is because of her parents.

And she explains how parents can truly shape the lives of their children.

She didn't consciously think she would become an influencer; in fact, she was studying to become -- like her father -- an engineer.

But Life, she believes, had other plans for her. And It showed her the way, one step at a time.

It's not been roses all the way.

She's received a lot of love, but she's also received hate.

Did you know that Ramsha also runs a business that has crossed the Rs-1-crore-a-month barrier?

She started out on YouTube giving beauty tips.

Here are a few of her tried-and-tested ones, especially for you.

As an influencer, she says, you learn certain lessons that can help you in your life’s journey.

And she freely shares them.

"No religion," she says, "teaches you anything bad". She explains how it can be the "GPS of your life".

Would you like to better your life and the world around you?

All it takes, says Ramsha, is one step.