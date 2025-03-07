'Believing In Yourself Changes Everything'

'The world is much bigger than you think and there's a place for you in it.'

'Just keep going, keep learning.'

'Don't let fear hold you back.'

IMAGE: Puja Sawarbandhe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Puja Sawarbandhe

Puja Sawarbandhe's upbringing in a village in Bhandara, rural Maharashtra, was marked by limited opportunities, especially for young girls aspiring to unconventional careers.

Despite these constraints, Puja's passion for storytelling emerged early on, even though pursuing writing professionally was uncommon in her community.

The challenges she faced as a farmer's daughter included societal scepticism about writing as a career and concerns about financial stability. However, Puja remained steadfast, finding joy in crafting stories that resonated with the real emotions and relationships she observed around her.

It started when she saw ads for Pocket Novel, an online reading platform that allowed writers to contribute in Hindi. Initially a listener, she soon discovered that these platforms allowed aspiring writers to share their own stories. Excited by the possibility, she decided to give writing a try and joined Pocket Novel's writer programme.

What started as an experiment quickly turned into a breakthrough moment when her first book My Adorable Wifey became so popular that Pocket FM adapted it into an audio series (external link).

Puja, who was a second year BSc student then, started making money. This milestone not only validated her efforts but also shifted perceptions within her community about the viability of writing as a profession.

Nine of her books are available on Pocket Novel including I Am Obsessed With My Angel (also adapted for Pocket FM), Falling For Ex-Girlfriend and Mafia's Wild Obsession.

Puja was now a successful writer. Her growing readership and the financial rewards that followed gave her newfound confidence, allowing her to cover her educational expenses through her passion for storytelling.

What began as a casual discovery on social media had, in a short span of time, transformed her life and opened doors she had never thought possible.

Puja, who is now 21, tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com the importance of hard work, patience and self-belief -- values that her parents instilled while she was growing up. She acknowledges the role her parents -- especially their perseverance and honesty -- have played in her success.

She aspires to expand her storytelling horizons and dreams of her works being adapted into films or OTT series.

"I started writing just for fun, and to my surprise, 1.5 lakh people read my story. I never imagined I'd earn money from it. The encouraging comments from readers made me feel amazing and that's when I realised -- I can really write," says Puja.

Her message to aspiring writers and dreamers is clear: Believe in yourself, embrace continuous learning and don't let fear hinder your aspirations.

Growing up in a farmer's family in Bhandara, what were some of the biggest challenges you faced as a young girl?

I come from a small village so opportunities were always limited.

Education, career choices and even dreams had boundaries.

Writing as a career wasn't something people around me even considered.

The biggest challenge was believing that I could do something different -- something beyond what was expected of me.

How did your upbringing in rural Maharashtra shape your personality, values and storytelling ability?

Growing up in a simple household taught me resilience, patience and the importance of hard work.

Life in a village isn't always easy but it's full of stories -- of struggle, of love, of hope. That's where my storytelling comes from.

I write about emotions and relationships that feel real because I've seen them all around me.

What were your dreams as a child? Did you always see yourself becoming a writer?

Honestly, I never imagined I'd be a writer. I loved reading but writing felt like something far away.

My childhood dreams kept changing -- I wanted to be a teacher, then a doctor.

But, deep down, stories always fascinated me and I think that the love for storytelling found its way back to me.

Pursuing creative writing at such a young age, especially in a rural setting, must have come with its challenges. What were some of the obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

The biggest challenge was making people understand that writing could be more than just a hobby.

There were doubts -- how would I earn? Would anyone even read my stories? But I kept writing because it made me happy.

When I saw people connecting with my work and Pocket FM turning my novel into an audio series, I knew I was on the right path. I'm grateful to the platform for the opportunity.

As a young woman writer, did you ever face scepticism or discouragement from society? How did you deal with it?

Yes, of course. A lot of people thought writing was just a phase; that I should focus on something more 'stable', But I let my work speak for itself.

When I started earning from my writing, people's perspectives changed. At the end of the day, your belief in yourself is what matters the most.

Was there a moment when you felt like giving up? What kept you going?

There were moments of self-doubt, especially in the beginning. But every time I saw positive comments from readers on Pocket Novel, it reminded me why I started.

Knowing that my words could make someone feel something kept me going.

Who or what inspired you to become a writer? Was there a particular book, person or incident that ignited this passion?

It wasn't one moment but a series of them -- finding Pocket Novel, seeing other writers share their stories and realising that people actually wanted to read what I wrote.

My readers are my biggest inspiration. Their love and feedback push me to keep writing.

IMAGE: Puja with her father at a temple in Bhandara.

Your audio series I Am Obsessed With My Angel has gained attention. What inspired this story and how did you develop the characters?

I love writing about intense emotions -- love, obsession, longing.

The idea for this story came from exploring how love can be both beautiful and complicated.

I wanted to create characters that felt real; characters who had flaws, emotions and depth.

The response to it has been overwhelming!

What role has reading played in your life? Which books or authors have influenced you the most?

Reading has been my greatest teacher. It taught me storytelling, emotions and even how to dream.

I love reading romance and drama novels and I think that has influenced my writing style a lot.

What are some of the biggest lessons life has taught you at 20?

That hard work pays off, patience is everything and believing in yourself changes everything. Also, success doesn't happen overnight -- you have to keep showing up and doing the work.

Your parents have played a huge role in shaping your journey. What are the most important values you've learned from them?

They've taught me the value of perseverance and honesty.

My father's hard work in the fields and my mother's endless support have shown me that no matter what you do in life, you have to give it your best.

If you could go back in time and give advice to your younger self, what would it be?

Don't be afraid to dream big. The world is much bigger than you think and there's a place for you in it. Just keep going, keep learning. Don't let fear hold you back.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years as a writer and storyteller?

I see myself writing more books, exploring new genres and reaching bigger audiences.

I'd love to see my stories adapted into films or Web series someday.

More than anything, I want to keep telling stories that connect with people and inspire other small-town dreamers like me.

What message would you like to share with young girls from rural India who aspire to break barriers like you have?

Your dreams are valid, no matter where you come from.

Don't let anyone tell you that you can't do something just because it hasn't been done before. Take that first step. Keep learning. Believe in yourself even when no one else does.

If you had one thing to say to the world through your writing, what would it be?

Stories have the power to change lives.

They remind us that we're not alone, that hope exists and that no struggle lasts forever.

If my words can make even one person feel seen, inspired or understood, then that's the biggest success for me.

This Women's Day, what message would you like to give to women, especially young girls who are fighting against odds to follow their dreams?

You are stronger than you think.

No dream is too big if you have the courage to chase it.

Keep going, keep believing and, most importantly, support other women because when one of us rises, we all do.