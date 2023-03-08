Women's Day: 6 Solo Trips For Ladies

There are more and more folks roaming the world as independent travellers making solitary travel a cool thing.

Contrary to popular belief, solo trips don't make you lonesome, but are a way to challenge yourself and feel confident about who you are.

It compels you to break free from your comfort zone, broadens your outlook, gives you the opportunity to meet new people, all of which adds up to amazing life experiences.

This is everything a 21st-century woman should experience. Where better than in a diverse country like India to do that?

Our country is filled with incredible cities and fabulous places to visit. With the cultural landscape changing every few kilometres, India is so vast and beautiful that you will never have had enough.

The thought of safety always crosses the mind, especially for women travellers, and rightly so.

To ease apprehensions, we have curated a list of some beautiful spots where you can spend an amazing time without stressing too much over safety.

All photographs: Mayur Sanap/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Located off the coast of Udupi, St Mary's Island is among the most beautiful places to visit in Karnataka.

1. Udupi

Without doubt, one of the most gorgeous beach towns in Karnataka is Udupi. Not only does it have beautiful temples and a lovely shoreline, it is also a foodie's paradise with a profusion of South Indian delicacies on offer.

The locals are friendly and the place has a vibe that bids you to roam around freely. With its serenity and calm surroundings, Udupi is considered to be safe for women.

Udupi is known for its alluring beaches. At St Mary's Island, the very unique basaltic rock formation popping out over the turquoise blue waters of the Arabian Sea is an image that you won't soon forget. Access to the island is via a ferry ride, also a highlight of a visit.

The real deal: Sri Krishna Temple, St Mary's Island, Kapu Beach, Hastha Shilpa Heritage Village, Padubidri Beach (one of the eight blue flag-certified beaches in India), backwaters kayaking.

Nearest airport" Mangaluru.

IMAGE: The stunning view of Laxman Jhula across the Ganga in Rishikesh.

2. Rishikesh

For solo women seeking a spiritual or fun escape, Rishikesh is where you should head.

Located on the banks of the Ganga, this Uttarakhand town is the Yoga Capital of the World and the Adventure Capital of India. This should be enough to understand how strikingly different your activities are going to be here.

With ashrams and temples dotting the river banks, you will find loads of Indian and foreign tourists practicing yoga/spirituality and attending satsangs.

Rishikesh has some exciting adventure sports, like bungee jumping, flying fox (crossing the valley by hanging onto a rope), and trekking.

For even more adventure, plan a rafting trip down the icy-cold waters of the Ganga through Rishikesh town.

Relaxing on the ghats, visiting ashrams, cycling tours, and shopping for handicrafts are some enjoyable activities awaiting women travellers in Rishikesh.

Don't miss the experience of a Ganga aarti.

The real deal: Neer waterfall, The Beatles ashram, Parmarth Niketan Ashram, local cafes and eateries, Kunjapuri sunrise trek.

Nearest Airport: Dehradun.

IMAGE: Ahilya Fort and the Narmada river in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh.

3. Maheshwar

Once home to the mighty Holkar dynasty, Maheshwar is a city where history and culture collide.

Located on the banks of the Narmada river, this quaint little town is renowned for Ahilya Fort (also known as Holkar Fort) which casts an imposing aura over its surroundings.

The picturesque setting of Maheshwar has been featured in many Bollywood films like Bajirao Mastani, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Dabangg 3, Padman.

Besides its rich culture and myriad of temples to explore, women travelling to the city have another attraction to look forward to -- a fine selection of Maheshwari sarees, scarves and dupattas.

The real deal: Ahilya Ghat, Holkar Cultural Centre, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Sahastradhara, numerous shops selling Maheshwari sarees and textiles

Nearest airport: Indore.

IMAGE: One of the major tourists attractions in Gokarana is the Om beach. The shape of this beach resembles an Om.

4. Gokarna

If Goa is too mainstream for you, Gokarna might be a good alternative to soak in a tropical atmosphere.

From the serene beaches and lip-smacking local dishes to the ancient temples and street shopping, this wonderful coastal town in Karnataka has a lot to offer its visitors. The warm and friendly hospitality of the locals makes this a great destinations for women travellers.

The real deal: Mahabaleshwara Swami Temple, Gokarna beach trek, night camping, scuba diving, Kasarkod beach near Honnavar (Karnataka's second after Padubidri beach and one of the eight blue flag-certified beaches in India).

Nearest airport: Goa.

IMAGE: The wildlife at the Pench National Park.

5. Pench Tiger Reserve

Does a jungle safari sound a bit too offbeat for a solo trip? Well, that's precisely what makes this option so adventurous and fun.

At the Pench Tiger Reserve, experience the frisson of excitement as you embark on a wildlife spotting sojourn on your own.

The national park is blessed with a broad variety of flora and fauna that can be observed and cherished. If luck is on your side, you can also spot the ferocious Bengal tiger.

The real deal: Pench Jungle Camp, Tathastu Art Centre, Kohka lake.

Nearest airport: Nagpur.

IMAGE: The famed Varkala cliff -- to witness the sunset from this cliff is an experience in itself.

6. Varkala

This picture-perfect coastal town in Kerala is popular among domestic and international tourists for its exquisite ocean views, water sports, seafood and lavish resorts.

The splendid crimson-red laterite cliff overlooking Varkala beach takes the beauty of this place many notches higher.

Whether you are an adventure-loving woman or someone who is looking for a relaxing excursion, Varkala is ideal for any kind of traveler.

The real deal: Varkala cliff and beach, water sports, food joints, Varkala mangrove forest, Janardana Swami Temple, Jatayu Earth's Centre.

Nearest airport: Thiruvananthapuram.