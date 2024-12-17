Winter Recipe: Mayur's Spicy Green Peas Curry

A lovely winter afternoon sets the mood for the warmth of a simple meal of seasonal veggies.

My spicy Green Peas Curry is about fresh, tender green peas that includes a potato for a soft yet 'biteful' experience :) Be sure to eat a few raw peas as you shell winter's most luscious produce for this dish.

Pair it with hot chapatis, tandoori rotis, or jeera rice/plain rice, along with a papad or two and a few spoonfuls of your favourite aachar. It is sure to hit all the right spots.

Green Peas Curry

Serves 2-3

Ingredients

1½ cups matar or fresh green peas, ground coarsely, not to a paste, curry must have some bite

1 medium-sized potato, peeled, cut into wedges

1 medium-sized onion, chopped fine

1 medium-sized tomato, chopped

2 tsp ginger-garlic-green chilly paste

1 tsp red chilly powder

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp dhania or coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 tsp kasoori methi or dried fenugreek leaves, toasted and crushed

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

½ rai or mustard seeds

1 tejpatta or bay leaf

½-inch stick dalcheeni or cinnamon

1 badi elaichi or large, black cardamom

2 laung or cloves

1 tsp aamchur or dry mango powder

Pinch hing or asafoetida

2 tbsp oil

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

1 tsp ghee, optional

3 cups hot water

Method