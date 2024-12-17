News
Winter Recipe: Mayur's Spicy Green Peas Curry

Winter Recipe: Mayur's Spicy Green Peas Curry

By MAYUR SANAP
December 17, 2024 13:12 IST
Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com

A lovely winter afternoon sets the mood for the warmth of a simple meal of seasonal veggies.

My spicy Green Peas Curry is about fresh, tender green peas that includes a potato for a soft yet 'biteful' experience :) Be sure to eat a few raw peas as you shell winter's most luscious produce for this dish.

Pair it with hot chapatis, tandoori rotis, or jeera rice/plain rice, along with a papad or two and a few spoonfuls of your favourite aachar. It is sure to hit all the right spots.

Green Peas Curry

Serves 2-3

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups matar or fresh green peas, ground coarsely, not to a paste, curry must have some bite
  • 1 medium-sized potato, peeled, cut into wedges
  • 1 medium-sized onion, chopped fine
  • 1 medium-sized tomato, chopped
  • 2 tsp ginger-garlic-green chilly paste
  • 1 tsp red chilly powder
  • ½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • 1 tsp dhania or coriander powder
  • 1 tsp garam masala powder
  • 1 tsp kasoori methi or dried fenugreek leaves, toasted and crushed
  • 1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • ½ rai or mustard seeds
  • 1 tejpatta or bay leaf
  • ½-inch stick dalcheeni or cinnamon
  • 1 badi elaichi or large, black cardamom
  • 2 laung or cloves
  • 1 tsp aamchur or dry mango powder
  • Pinch hing or asafoetida
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
  • 1 tsp ghee, optional
  • 3 cups hot water

Method

  • Heat oil in a kadhai or saucepan and fry potatoes till they turn golden.
    Keep aside.
  • In the same oil, add the jeera, rai and the whole spices.
    Sauté for a few seconds and add the onion.
    Fry till golden brown.
    Then add ginger-garlic-chilly paste and the hing.
    Stir and fry on low heat for a minute.
    Now add the tomato and give it a stir.
    Cook till tomato turns mushy.
    Now add the haldi, red chilly and the dhania powders and sauté for a minute.
    Then add coarsely ground green peas.
    Fry for 5 minutes more.
    Add the hot water and the fried potato.
    Season with the salt.
    Bring the curry to a simmer on a low to medium heat for 7 to 8 minutes.
    Now add crushed kasuri methi, aamchur and garam masala powder.
    Add a dollop of ghee.
    Simmer for 2 minutes more over low heat.
    Serve hot.
 

MAYUR SANAP
