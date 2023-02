By REDIFF GET AHEAD

Glimpses of limited edition sneakers of various brands made in collaboration with Singapore sneaker shop Limited Edt at Sneakertopia, a sneaker and street culture exhibition at the Art Science Museum in Singapore.

Sneakertopia, which will showcase more than 100 limited-edition shoes alongside murals, installations, designs and artworks from generations, will run from February 25 to July 30, 2023.

IMAGE: People take photos of artist Michael Murphy's recycled cardboard Air Jordan 1 Chicago sculpture Air. All photographs: Edgar Su/Reuters

IMAGE: Visitors take photos of limited edition sneakers from Singapore singer JJ Lin's private collection.

IMAGE: French artist smoluk, who is based in Canada, stands next to her recycled cardboard sneaker sculpture, The Super Large Superstar.

IMAGE: A visitor looks at a display.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com