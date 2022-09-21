Yeh Hai India: All Set For Navratri

Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: Artists dressed up in traditional attire rehearse for the Navratri festival on the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A lady in Dharavi, north central Mumbai, decorates a Garba Pot ahead of the Navratri festival which begins on Monday, September 26, 2022. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: The festival is celebrated for nine days. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: Each day is worshipped for the 9 avatars of Goddess Durga. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: People also wear nine colours (wear apparel of that colour for that day) that depict each of the goddesses. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: A family in Mumbai creates Garba pots for Navratri. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi and Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com