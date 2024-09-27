News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Are You Ready For Navratri?

Are You Ready For Navratri?

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
September 27, 2024 05:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The clapping of hands.

The clacks of the dandiya sticks.

Beautiful traditional outfits to twirl in.

The nine festive days -- and nine nights of dandiya and garba -- are nearly upon us.

On October 3, these dancers will be showing their best moves.

Navratri

IMAGE: Garba rehearsals for Navratri have started in Ahmedabad. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

Navratri

Dear Readers, send us your Navratri pictures.

As you look your best during these nine days, with gorgeous costumes and jewellery, share your fun moments with us.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Navratri Pix) and we will post the best pictures right here on Rediff.com.

Chalo ramva jaiye!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

 

Navratri

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Navratri pix: Happiness comes in small packages
Navratri pix: Happiness comes in small packages
It's Garba Time!
It's Garba Time!
In Pics: How our readers are celebrating Navratri
In Pics: How our readers are celebrating Navratri
Can You Imagine A Truck Being Swallowed?
Can You Imagine A Truck Being Swallowed?
Received PM offers multiple times but..., says Gadkari
Received PM offers multiple times but..., says Gadkari
Centre hikes minimum wage rates for workers
Centre hikes minimum wage rates for workers
England's Hull to miss Pakistan test series
England's Hull to miss Pakistan test series

More like this

Navratri: Bollywood's Orange Supremacy

Navratri: Bollywood's Orange Supremacy

What to AVOID during Navratri

What to AVOID during Navratri

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances