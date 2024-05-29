Will You Buy This Cool Electric Scooty?

The TVS Motor Company has relaunched its popular electric scooter, the TVS iQube, in Maharashtra with two new variants and 11 colours.

Originally introduced in 2020, the updated iQube now offers three battery options -- 2.2 kWh, 3.4 kWh, and 5.1 kWh. Called the TVS iQube ST, it is available in two variants, featuring 3.4 kWh and 5.1 kWh battery capacities.

All versions of the iQube series are equipped with a 950W charger, enhancing charging convenience.

As an introductory offer, the iQube 2.2 kWh has been priced at ₹95,681 and the iQube ST 5.1 kWh at ₹186,056 (ex-showroom).

The iQube ST 5.1 kWh variant boasts the largest battery capacity in its segment, offering a range of 150 kilometres on a single charge.

Additionally, it features a 7-inch touchscreen display, 32 litres of under-seat storage and a top speed of 82 kmph.



All Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Nikhil Taneja, head of sales, EV business, and Saurabh Kapoor, VP, marketing, EV business, unveil the new variants of the TVS iQube.

IMAGE: The two TVS iQube ST variants.

IMAGE: The seven inch touchscreen display.

IMAGE: A cool display of its electric status above the rear tyre.

IMAGE: The iQube 2.2 kWh variant shows off its walnut brown colour.

IMAGE: What it will cost to own one of these beauties.