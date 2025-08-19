Will Manika Vishwakarma Be Miss Universe?

'Pageantry is a world that makes you a character; aap ek kirdaar bante hai.'

IMAGE: Manika Vishwakarma during the Miss Universe India 2025 evening gown round. Photograph: Kind courtesy Miss Universe India 2025/Instagram

Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan has been crowned Miss Universe India 2025.

She will represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand later this year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manika Vishwakarma/Instagram

Manika, who was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 at the grand finale in Jaipur on August 18, has expressed her gratitude to her mentors and parents for the achievement.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manika Vishwakarma/Instagram

"This feeling is so amazing. The journey has been amazing. I want to thank my mentors, my teachers, my parents, my friends and my family for everything. I aim to do my best to represent India at its finest and to get the crown home," Manika told ANI.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manika Vishwakarma/Instagram

Manika, who hails from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, said, "Rather than struggle, we have a journey of preparation. My journey began in my city, Sri Ganganagar. I came to Delhi and prepared for the pageant. We need to inculcate self-confidence and courage in ourselves. Everyone had a big role to play... I thank everyone for treating me so well and, most importantly, nurturing talent."

Watch! Manika's crowning ceremony

IMAGE: Manika at the national costume round. Photograph: Kind courtesy Miss Universe India 2025/Instagram

"We should talk about the best of the best opportunities that we get on a platform like this.

"Pageantry is not just a field; it's a world that makes you a character; aap ek kirdaar bante hai. For your entire life, you get an opportunity to inspire others and I have stepped into it.

"I am grateful for that and, most importantly, it's not just a reign of a year, it's for life... you go in any field after doing pageants, the benefits, the personality that you carry will always stay with you."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manika Vishwakarma/Instagram

Earlier, in an Instagram post, she wrote, 'Be the embodiment of magic.

'The very day I passed down my crown to my worthy successor as Miss Universe Rajasthan was also the day I stepped into the next chapter -- standing on the stage of the Miss Universe India final auditions. It was a moment of deep transition, of letting go and reaching forward at once.

'As daunting as the decision seemed, it didn't arise from uncertainty. It came from a place of conviction -- anchored in faith, sharpened by focus and driven by a clear vision of who I am becoming.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manika Vishwakarma/Instagram

'To close one chapter while beginning another, on the same day, is not an accident. It's alignment. A reminder that growth doesn't always wait for a pause.

'Sometimes, we rise while we release. And so, with the grace of a queen and the grit of a dreamer, I chose to trust the timing, honour the past and boldly walk into what comes next.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manika Vishwakarma/Instagram

'Grateful to my mentors, teachers, and confidants -- thank you for always believing in me and guiding me toward my best self.'