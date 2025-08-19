HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Will Manika Vishwakarma Be Miss Universe?

Will Manika Vishwakarma Be Miss Universe?

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 19, 2025 18:40 IST

x

'Pageantry is a world that makes you a character; aap ek kirdaar bante hai.'
'For your entire life, you get an opportunity to inspire others and I have stepped into it.'

Manika Vishwakarma wins Miss Universe 2025

IMAGE: Manika Vishwakarma during the Miss Universe India 2025 evening gown round. Photograph: Kind courtesy Miss Universe India 2025/Instagram

Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan has been crowned Miss Universe India 2025.

She will represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand later this year.

Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manika Vishwakarma/Instagram

Manika, who was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 at the grand finale in Jaipur on August 18, has expressed her gratitude to her mentors and parents for the achievement.

Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manika Vishwakarma/Instagram

"This feeling is so amazing. The journey has been amazing. I want to thank my mentors, my teachers, my parents, my friends and my family for everything. I aim to do my best to represent India at its finest and to get the crown home," Manika told ANI.

Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manika Vishwakarma/Instagram

Manika, who hails from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, said, "Rather than struggle, we have a journey of preparation. My journey began in my city, Sri Ganganagar. I came to Delhi and prepared for the pageant. We need to inculcate self-confidence and courage in ourselves. Everyone had a big role to play... I thank everyone for treating me so well and, most importantly, nurturing talent."

Watch! Manika's crowning ceremony

 

Manika Vishwakarma wins Miss Universe 2025

IMAGE: Manika at the national costume round. Photograph: Kind courtesy Miss Universe India 2025/Instagram

"We should talk about the best of the best opportunities that we get on a platform like this.

"Pageantry is not just a field; it's a world that makes you a character; aap ek kirdaar bante hai. For your entire life, you get an opportunity to inspire others and I have stepped into it.

"I am grateful for that and, most importantly, it's not just a reign of a year, it's for life... you go in any field after doing pageants, the benefits, the personality that you carry will always stay with you."

Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manika Vishwakarma/Instagram

Earlier, in an Instagram post, she wrote, 'Be the embodiment of magic.

'The very day I passed down my crown to my worthy successor as Miss Universe Rajasthan was also the day I stepped into the next chapter -- standing on the stage of the Miss Universe India final auditions. It was a moment of deep transition, of letting go and reaching forward at once.

'As daunting as the decision seemed, it didn't arise from uncertainty. It came from a place of conviction -- anchored in faith, sharpened by focus and driven by a clear vision of who I am becoming.'

Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manika Vishwakarma/Instagram

'To close one chapter while beginning another, on the same day, is not an accident. It's alignment. A reminder that growth doesn't always wait for a pause.

'Sometimes, we rise while we release. And so, with the grace of a queen and the grit of a dreamer, I chose to trust the timing, honour the past and boldly walk into what comes next.'

Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manika Vishwakarma/Instagram

'Grateful to my mentors, teachers, and confidants -- thank you for always believing in me and guiding me toward my best self.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Miss Universe: 'Beauty is within us'
Miss Universe: 'Beauty is within us'
How Sushmita and Aishwarya became superstars
How Sushmita and Aishwarya became superstars
This 20 YO Danced Non-Stop For 170 Hrs
This 20 YO Danced Non-Stop For 170 Hrs
What The World's Most Beautiful Teen Wants To Do Now
What The World's Most Beautiful Teen Wants To Do Now
'When you win Miss World, doors open...'
'When you win Miss World, doors open...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Honor X7c 5G Debuts In India Under ₹15K

webstory image 2

Raakhee's 10 Best Songs

webstory image 3

Manisha Koirala's 10 Best Roles

VIDEOS

Sonamarg's upper reaches witness season's first snowfall0:48

Sonamarg's upper reaches witness season's first snowfall

Mumbai Rains: Nonstop showers leave city flooded1:58

Mumbai Rains: Nonstop showers leave city flooded

China's FM Wang Yi makes BIG statement during India visit2:52

China's FM Wang Yi makes BIG statement during India visit

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV