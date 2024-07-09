What Miss Teen International 2024 Wants To Do Now

“When I reached India, I was surprised at how friendly the people are; it’s very much like Cambodia where the people are so warm,” the winner of the Miss Teen International 2024 tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com.

IMAGE: Cambodia's Ly Muyleang was crowned Miss Teen International 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy Miss Teen International/Instagram

“I want to eat strawberry cake!” said Cambodia’s Ly Muyleang with a big smile soon after she won the Miss Teen International 2024 title.

Muyleang was crowned at the grand finale of the beauty pageant which took place in Jaipur on July 7.

Right after the crowning ceremony, Ly took a few minutes to speak to Rediff.com’s Mayur Sanap.

Was she nervous before she had to step onstage?

“The last question,” she confesses, “was really hard but I answered it from my heart.

“When the result was announced I was shocked. I came so far from my country, I received millions of wishes from my Cambodian fans and now I got it (the crown) for everyone!”

Seventeen-year-old Muyleang, who will soon be starting her 11th grade, was named Miss Teen Cambodia in 2023.

Since then, she says, it’s been a year of gruelling training to improve her answering abilities, her catwalk and other skills needed to shine in an international beauty pageant.

“I came here with confidence; I really believed I would win this crown,” she says with pride.

The challenges of the competition

Muyleang says there was wonderful camaraderie among the 28 girls.

“They found my name difficult to pronounce. I had to explain it to them that even though my full name is Ly Muyleang, in Cambodia our surname precedes our first name.”

She reveals that the most challenging part for her was the QnA round where she had to be quick with her response.

“How you quickly channel your intelligence and talent in your answer is really the hardest thing but I am glad the judges liked what I said.”

Experience in India

The first thing that Muyleang, who is on her first ever visit to India, noticed is how similar the two nations are.

“When I reached India, I was surprised at how friendly the people are; it’s very much like Cambodia where the people are so warm.

“People in India gave me a lot of love, support and care. I love the culture here. I also love the food; it so delicious!”

What would Muyleang miss about India when she returns to Cambodia?

“I really love roti,” she smiles. “And I loved my visit to Taj Mahal.

“We had a very short visit during the competition but I wish to go to there again and know more about the monument.”

The journey ahead

“I plan to do more charity-related work in my home country and around the world.

“I also hope to be able to help our social media generation that’s facing issues about self-image.”

Muyleang aims to promote self-love which she believes is “so important” in building confidence in one’s self.

“I have seen discrimination happening everywhere. My generation is facing discrimination on social media. I want to use my voice and my title to encourage the young generation to speak about themselves and own who they are.”

Is there a message she would like to give all the women out there?

“Be you, be confident,” Muyleang signs off.