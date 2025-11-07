Why Walking Is The Real Flex

Most Gen Z hobbies -- gaming, bingeing Netflix, reel-scrolling, endless desk time -- have one thing in common: Sitting. We've all heard 'sitting is the new smoking' but the real question is: How do you undo it?

Science finally has an answer and no, it's not just 10,000 steps because your smartwatch said so.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Researchers studied 72,000+ people who sat for 10+ hours a day (yes, that's most of us!). They found that walking 9,000 to 10,500 steps daily slashes early death risk by almost 40 per cent and heart disease risk by 21 per cent. That's how much your sneakers can add years to your life, according to data published in Scientific Reports and covered by Science Daily.

But here's the twist -- you don't have to hit 10k.

Even 4,000 to 4,500 steps gave almost half the benefits.

And as low as 2,200 steps still made a difference.

Basically, every step you take is like swiping right for better health. The US National Institutes of Health also backed this up, reporting that the total number of steps was more important than one's walking speed when it comes to health gains.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels

And it's not just one study. A 2025 analysis in The Lancet reinforced the idea that higher daily step counts are consistently tied to lower mortality rates, with benefits climbing steadily up to around 10,000 steps. In short: Every step really does count.

So, the next time you're glued to your desk or lost in a binge-watching spiral, find excuses to walk. Take calls while strolling around, pace between Zoom meetings, swap the lift for stairs or just head out for a lazy evening walk with your friends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels

It doesn't have to feel like 'exercise; -- the trick is to sneak movement into your everyday routine. No gym membership, no fancy plan -- just you, your sneakers and some commitment.

The takeaway is simple: Don't sit around waiting for a miracle. Stand up, move and let your steps do the work. In a routine that makes us sit too much, walking isn't just a workout -- it's the real flex.