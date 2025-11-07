HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Why Walking Is The Real Flex

Why Walking Is The Real Flex

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 07, 2025 15:40 IST

x

Most Gen Z hobbies -- gaming, bingeing Netflix, reel-scrolling, endless desk time -- have one thing in common: Sitting. We've all heard 'sitting is the new smoking' but the real question is: How do you undo it?

Science finally has an answer and no, it's not just 10,000 steps because your smartwatch said so.

Benefits of walking

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Researchers studied 72,000+ people who sat for 10+ hours a day (yes, that's most of us!). They found that walking 9,000 to 10,500 steps daily slashes early death risk by almost 40 per cent and heart disease risk by 21 per cent. That's how much your sneakers can add years to your life, according to data published in Scientific Reports and covered by Science Daily.

But here's the twist -- you don't have to hit 10k.

Even 4,000 to 4,500 steps gave almost half the benefits.

And as low as 2,200 steps still made a difference.

Basically, every step you take is like swiping right for better health. The US National Institutes of Health also backed this up, reporting that the total number of steps was more important than one's walking speed when it comes to health gains.

Benefits of walking

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels

And it's not just one study. A 2025 analysis in The Lancet reinforced the idea that higher daily step counts are consistently tied to lower mortality rates, with benefits climbing steadily up to around 10,000 steps. In short: Every step really does count.

So, the next time you're glued to your desk or lost in a binge-watching spiral, find excuses to walk. Take calls while strolling around, pace between Zoom meetings, swap the lift for stairs or just head out for a lazy evening walk with your friends.

Benefits of walking

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels

It doesn't have to feel like 'exercise; -- the trick is to sneak movement into your everyday routine. No gym membership, no fancy plan -- just you, your sneakers and some commitment.

The takeaway is simple: Don't sit around waiting for a miracle. Stand up, move and let your steps do the work. In a routine that makes us sit too much, walking isn't just a workout -- it's the real flex.

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

How Poor Posture Can Lead to Back Pain
How Poor Posture Can Lead to Back Pain
6 Ways To STOP Sitting For Long Hours
6 Ways To STOP Sitting For Long Hours
Can Sitting Too Long Cause Back Pain?
Can Sitting Too Long Cause Back Pain?
This 10-Second Sit-Stand Test Could Save Your Life
This 10-Second Sit-Stand Test Could Save Your Life
Best Exercises For High BP, Lower Back Pain
Best Exercises For High BP, Lower Back Pain

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Hitesh's Dill Mutton Liver

webstory image 2

Asus Unleashes ROG Xbox Ally Consoles In India

webstory image 3

8 Ways To Ensure Your Diet Is Low Sodium

VIDEOS

Neha Dhupia becomes part of the awareness campaign for womens health with GoFloRun1:10

Neha Dhupia becomes part of the awareness campaign for...

Gopika Babu wins JNU Vice President post berates RSS calls out Sanghs ideologies0:55

Gopika Babu wins JNU Vice President post berates RSS...

I am happy and thank the CM MD Azharuddin on his ministerial appointment in Telangana govt2:47

I am happy and thank the CM MD Azharuddin on his...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO